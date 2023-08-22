Drew Barrymore’s Live Reaction To A Scary Interruption While She Was Onstage With Reneé Rapp Is Reinforcing Just How “Receptive” And “Caring” She Is, And Here’s What Happened

The incident took place on Monday when a member of the audience at a 92NY event rushed the stage and told Drew they needed to see her.

By
Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed Staff

Drew Barrymore had a scary encounter while giving a talk in New York City this week.

Closeup of Drew Barrymore
Arturo Holmes / WireImage

On Monday at the 92nd Street Y, Drew’s live conversation with singer-songwriter Reneé Rapp was suddenly interrupted when a member of the audience shouted “Drew Barrymore.”

Drew Barrymore and Reneé Rapp in conversation
92NY / @vidsofceleb / Via tiktok.com

In video footage of the encounter, you can see that Drew was visibly startled, but initially attempted to locate the person and engage with them, saying: “Oh my god, yes? Hi.”

Closeup of Drew Barrymore
92NY / @vidsofceleb / Via tiktok.com

However, within a couple of seconds, it became clear that something was awry as the individual quickly rushed toward the base of the stage where Drew and Reneé were seated.

Closeup of Drew Barrymore and Reneé Rapp sitting on stage
92NY / @vidsofceleb / Via tiktok.com

As he came closer, the person continued talking and identified himself as “Chad Michael Busto,” adding: “You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you're in New York.”

Drew Barrymore and Reneé Rapp onstage
92NY / @vidsofceleb / Via tiktok.com

At this, security members quickly blocked him, while Reneé stood up and escorted Drew from the stage, visibly attempting to shield her from the commotion.

Reneé escorting Drew from the stage
92NY / @vidsofceleb / Via tiktok.com

Stunned into silence, the audience was left confused for a few moments before a member of the staff took to the stage and apologized, saying: “Hi everyone, sorry about that. Just give us one minute.”

Closeup of Drew Barrymore
Taylor Hill / WireImage

Thankfully, Drew and Reneé resumed their conversation shortly after, and the two were able to briefly recap the bizarre experience.

Closeup of Reneé Rapp
Victoria Sirakova / Getty Images

“Well, I have a new definition of your sexiness, it’s that level of protectiveness,” Drew said to Reneé, highlighting how quick she was to step in. “That went full Bodyguard. You are my Kevin Costner!”

Drew and Reneé in conversation
92NY / @vidsofceleb / Via tiktok.com

In return, Reneé also praised Drew’s professionalism as she returned to the stage so swiftly.

Closeup of Reneé Rapp
Monica Schipper / WireImage

“They were like, ‘Hey, do you need anything? Just a sec?’ She was like, ‘Oh no, I've got it, I'm good,’” the singer said.

Closeup of Drew Barrymore and Reneé Rapp
92NY / @vidsofceleb / Via tiktok.com

Footage of the incident quickly circulated online, with people claiming that the man was a “stalker” who was escorted from the building. This has not been verified, but BuzzFeed has reached out for confirmation.

Closeup of Drew Barrymore
Arturo Holmes / WireImage,

Aside from this, fans have taken the time to praise the duo for their graceful handling of the situation, with many highlighting Reneé’s speedy reaction.

&quot;The way Renee read the situation so fast!&quot;
@vidsofceleb / tiktok.com

“Before he even got anywhere near them Renee was like ‘Nope, this is not good, we’re out,’” one person wrote beneath the footage on TikTok. “That’s some good instinct.”

&quot;That&#x27;s some good instinct&quot;
@vidsofceleb / tiktok.com

Another echoed this, writing: “The way Renee knew instantly and stood in front of Drew until she got up to make sure she was safe. 🤍”

“The way Renee knew instantly and stood in front of Drew until she got up to make sure she was safe heart emoji”
@vidsofceleb / tiktok.com

Others noted that Drew’s initially warm response to the interruption was a testament to her kindness and enthusiasm.

Closeup of Drew Barrymore smiling during a talk show interview
Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

“The way drew was ready to let him have an input and excited 😭 like that was her true beautiful colors showing she is genuinely such a sweet person,” someone wrote in the comments section.

“The way drew was ready to let him have an input and excited ? like that was her true beautiful colors showing she is genuinely such a sweet person”
@vidsofceleb / tiktok.com

“This makes me sad especially because Drew is so receptive and caring and it’s such a scary situation,” added another.

“This makes me sad especially because Drew is so receptive and caring and it’s such a scary situation&quot;
@vidsofceleb / tiktok.com

As it stands, neither Drew nor Reneé have made any further comments about the incident.

Closeup of Drew Barrymore
Nina Westervelt / Variety via Getty Images

You can watch the full clip here.

