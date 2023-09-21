Drake faced intense criticism last year for accusing Megan of lying about being shot by Tory Lanez, who is now serving a 10-year prison sentence for the shooting.
I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022
Drake shouts out friend and photographer The Megan during his latest concert:— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 21, 2023
“Real H-Town love, shoutout to Meg one time for real… Not that Meg, this Meg.” pic.twitter.com/CABQMOakcp
That Canadian is very calculated with everything he does. Even if it’s loser shit. It’s not a coincidence he chose to shout-out a fan with the same name just so he could say “no not that Meg” 😭 and in Houston. Seems very premeditated.— ....... (@PrinceHAK33M) September 21, 2023
That was so unnecessary😭 ‼️— xanaxpill.eth🌟 (@_shmmortal) September 21, 2023
Lol ehh I actually think drake made it weird and used your moment to to mention her. He didn’t have to reference that Meg at all. In Houston of all places. https://t.co/nHfvpZud3l— ....... (@PrinceHAK33M) September 21, 2023
Drake just differentiating btw Megan the station and Megan the Photographer— Brother G.O (@OyinTGSPE) September 21, 2023
He just shouting out a friend and clarifying that it’s her in the building not Megan Thee Stallion— Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) September 21, 2023
what's Drake's beef with Meg it's starting to get weird,mind u he's pushing 40— nance★ (@beybossanova) September 20, 2023
drake has been throwing shots at meg for a year now unprovoked like i know he toss and turn at night knowing she’d never give him the time of day— HOT GHOUL DEE 🩸 (@medeecine) September 21, 2023
Ellen Durney is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in London.
Contact Ellen Durney at ellen.durney@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here