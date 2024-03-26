Christina Ricci Said It’s Often “Too Expensive” To Bring Her Kids When She’s Shooting Away From Home Because Shows Expect You To “Pay For Everything”

As you may know, Christina shares 2-year-old Cleopatra with her husband, Mark Hampton, and she also has a 9-year-old son, Freddie, with her ex James Heerdegen.
Christina's career has been flourishing in recent years with hit shows like Wednesday and Yellowjackets. However, she’s revealed in a new interview that her busy schedule made it difficult to bond with her daughter — who was only 2 months old when Christina returned to work.
“Last year, I was commuting back and forth to Vancouver for Yellowjackets,” she said on this week’s episode of the Let's Be Clear With Shannen Dohertypodcast, acknowledging that the lack of time she had with Cleo meant they couldn’t connect.
Christina explained during the interview that her kids “do not like it” when she’s away on work trips. Still, she said that taking both of them with her isn’t always financially viable when she's working on shows where she’s expected to fund her own travel.
In light of the problematic circumstances, Christina said, she manages it all by trying to come home as much as possible while also attempting to incorporate her children into her schedule whenever she can.
Christina has talked candidly in the past about facing financial difficulties, notably revealing back in 2022 that she sold some of her Chanel bags to help fund her divorce from James. And now, in her recent interview, she recalled feeling lost during periods in her adult life when she was “really, really broke.”
Fortunately, the Wednesday star said she’s in a better place today but acknowledged that it’s still super difficult to hold it together when you’re trying to support a career and a family simultaneously.