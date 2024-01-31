Chrissy Teigen Recalled Her “Jealous” And “Unhinged” Behavior At The Start Of Her Relationship With John Legend

For a reminder, Chrissy and John have been married since 2013 and are parents to four children together: Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren.
As far as celebrity couples go, these two have a pretty adorable meet-cute, having first crossed paths in 2006 when Chrissy starred in the music video for John’s song, “Stereo.”
But despite their romance heating up pretty fast, Chrissy revealed in a recent interview that it took her a while to feel fully secure in the relationship.
Appearing on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show last week, the mom of four recalled that she was “so jealous and so unhinged” when she and John first were together — admitting that she’d start arguments after his concerts.
“Going to his shows when I was younger, like when we had first met, and he would pull up a girl for the slow dance and we would fight about this, like at the end of the night,” she said, much to Andy’s shock.
“With all due [respect], I cannot believe he stayed with you,” the host responded. “If you were bitching about this portion at the beginning of your relationship?! He must be so in love with you! I’d be like, ‘Fuck this!’”
In agreement, Chrissy joked that she was equally surprised he didn’t dump her, adding that this “was not the only thing” she’d get easily upset about during that time.
In fact, she recalled another instance in 2008 when she ended up storming off a music video set because John shared a mild interaction with a woman.
“The ‘Green Light’ music video sticks out in my head,” Chrissy began. “Poor Anthony Mandler — this was the director of it.”
“I was sitting there watching the monitor. And [John] was just simply talking to a girl. It was a party scene,” she recalled. “And I got in my car…wheels were going. Like, I just wasn't well.”
Fortunately, John wasn’t put off by her jealousy issues. Reflecting on the early days of their romance in 2016, the EGOT winner told Entertainment Tonight that he knew pretty early on that Chrissy was the one.
“We would talk on the phone, and I started to fall in love with how engaging and witty and funny she is,” he remembered. “And I think that's when I really started to know that this was the kind of person I wanted to be around a lot.”
“And then it blossomed into a marriage and a baby,” he said at the time, adding: “I wasn't nervous about it… When you feel a real connection to somebody, for me it wasn't nerves, it was more like excitement.”
Well, fast-forward to today, and Chrissy is proud to say that she’s got her temper under control.
“Great. Fantastic,” she said when Andy asked how she is now. “Honestly, I couldn’t care less.”