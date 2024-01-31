Chrissy Teigen Recalled Her “Jealous” And “Unhinged” Behavior At The Start Of Her Relationship With John Legend

“Like, I just wasn't well,” she said.

By
Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed Staff

Chrissy Teigen is reflecting on the earlier — and slightly more turbulent — days of her relationship with John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend holding hands outside
Rb / GC Images

For a reminder, Chrissy and John have been married since 2013 and are parents to four children together: Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on the red carpet
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

As far as celebrity couples go, these two have a pretty adorable meet-cute, having first crossed paths in 2006 when Chrissy starred in the music video for John’s song, “Stereo.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

But despite their romance heating up pretty fast, Chrissy revealed in a recent interview that it took her a while to feel fully secure in the relationship.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen smiling for a photo at red carpet
Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair

Appearing on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show last week, the mom of four recalled that she was “so jealous and so unhinged” when she and John first were together — admitting that she’d start arguments after his concerts.

Chrissy with Andy Cohen and another David Chang
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

“Going to his shows when I was younger, like when we had first met, and he would pull up a girl for the slow dance and we would fight about this, like at the end of the night,” she said, much to Andy’s shock.

Closeup of Chrissy Teigen on Andy&#x27;s radio show
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

“With all due [respect], I cannot believe he stayed with you,” the host responded. “If you were bitching about this portion at the beginning of your relationship?! He must be so in love with you! I’d be like, ‘Fuck this!’”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on the red carpet
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

In agreement, Chrissy joked that she was equally surprised he didn’t dump her, adding that this “was not the only thing” she’d get easily upset about during that time.

Closeup of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Johnny Nunez / WireImage

In fact, she recalled another instance in 2008 when she ended up storming off a music video set because John shared a mild interaction with a woman.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“The ‘Green Light’ music video sticks out in my head,” Chrissy began. “Poor Anthony Mandler — this was the director of it.”

Closeup of Chrissy Teigen speakind during a podcast interview
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

“I was sitting there watching the monitor. And [John] was just simply talking to a girl. It was a party scene,” she recalled. “And I got in my car…wheels were going. Like, I just wasn't well.”

Closeup of Chrissy Teigen
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Fortunately, John wasn’t put off by her jealousy issues. Reflecting on the early days of their romance in 2016, the EGOT winner told Entertainment Tonight that he knew pretty early on that Chrissy was the one.

Closeup of John Legend
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

“We would talk on the phone, and I started to fall in love with how engaging and witty and funny she is,” he remembered. “And I think that's when I really started to know that this was the kind of person I wanted to be around a lot.”

Closeup of Chrissy and John
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

“And then it blossomed into a marriage and a baby,” he said at the time, adding: “I wasn't nervous about it… When you feel a real connection to somebody, for me it wasn't nerves, it was more like excitement.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for LOVED01

Well, fast-forward to today, and Chrissy is proud to say that she’s got her temper under control.

Closeup of Chrissy Teigen
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

“Great. Fantastic,” she said when Andy asked how she is now. “Honestly, I couldn’t care less.”

Closeup of Chrissy and John
Axelle / FilmMagic

You can listen to the full Radio Andy clip here.

