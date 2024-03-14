Chloë Sevigny Recalled Awkwardly Learning That Tom Hollander Has “A Wife And Kids” After Mistakenly Treating Him Like Her “Gay Best Friend” And “Pushing Up Against Him”

Chloë Sevigny just recalled an awkward mix-up with one of her costars.
As you may know, Chloë just appeared on the FX series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, which is based on the true story of writer Truman Capote and his decade-spanning dispute with a group of NYC socialites, known as The Swans.
Alongside the likes of Demi Moore and Naomi Watts, Chloë starred as Lucy Douglas “C.Z.” Guest, while Capote was portrayed by Tom Hollander.
Before Chloë worked closely with Tom on Feud, she’d been a fan of his after watching him on the second season of The White Lotus.
On the critically acclaimed show, Tom starred as a gay criminal named Quentin, who befriended Jennifer Coolidge’s character, Tanya, with malicious intentions. And because his performance was so good, Chloë recently told Variety that she mistakenly assumed he was gay in real life.
“I was like, ‘He’s my new gay best friend,’” she confessed, adding, “until I realized that he had a wife and kids.”
Under the impression that he was gay, Chloë admitted she’d perhaps been a little more tactile with Tom than she might have been had she known otherwise.
Despite Chloë’s concerns about what he might have thought, Tom told the outlet he wasn’t at all fazed by her friendliness.
“I didn’t feel she was flirting with me,” he said, adding that “one of the wonderful things” about portraying a gay man on Feud was that his “relationships with all the ladies in the cast benefited.”
Having played several different gay roles throughout his career, Tom addressed his own sexuality during a recent interview with Vanity Fair, saying: “For some reason... who I am as a person allows me to present as gay.”