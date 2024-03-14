Chloë Sevigny Recalled Awkwardly Learning That Tom Hollander Has “A Wife And Kids” After Mistakenly Treating Him Like Her “Gay Best Friend” And “Pushing Up Against Him”

“I was like, ‘He’s my new gay best friend,’ until I realized that he had a wife and kids,” Chloë said of her costar.

Chloë Sevigny just recalled an awkward mix-up with one of her costars.

As you may know, Chloë just appeared on the FX series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, which is based on the true story of writer Truman Capote and his decade-spanning dispute with a group of NYC socialites, known as The Swans.

Alongside the likes of Demi Moore and Naomi Watts, Chloë starred as Lucy Douglas “C.Z.” Guest, while Capote was portrayed by Tom Hollander.

Before Chloë worked closely with Tom on Feud, she’d been a fan of his after watching him on the second season of The White Lotus.

On the critically acclaimed show, Tom starred as a gay criminal named Quentin, who befriended Jennifer Coolidge’s character, Tanya, with malicious intentions. And because his performance was so good, Chloë recently told Variety that she mistakenly assumed he was gay in real life.

“I was like, ‘He’s my new gay best friend,’” she confessed, adding, “until I realized that he had a wife and kids.”

Despite what Chloë said, Tom isn’t actually married, although he is in a long-term relationship with an interior designer named Fran Hickman. The couple live together in London and welcomed a son in 2023.

Under the impression that he was gay, Chloë admitted she’d perhaps been a little more tactile with Tom than she might have been had she known otherwise.

“I’d been pushing up against him,” she recalled. “He must have been like, ‘She’s the biggest flirt I’ve ever encountered in my life.’”

Despite Chloë’s concerns about what he might have thought, Tom told the outlet he wasn’t at all fazed by her friendliness.

“I didn’t feel she was flirting with me,” he said, adding that “one of the wonderful things” about portraying a gay man on Feud was that his “relationships with all the ladies in the cast benefited.”

“There was none of the tension that there can be in the straight environment, where everyone is keen to define where they stand,” he said. “Here I was essentially playing the gay best friend, so it created this relaxed environment where we were all having fun.”

Having played several different gay roles throughout his career, Tom addressed his own sexuality during a recent interview with Vanity Fair, saying: “For some reason... who I am as a person allows me to present as gay.”

“I have been asked to play several gay characters over the years,” he said. “People keep asking me to do it because apparently when I play these characters, it’s believable.”


“My own sexuality is sufficiently liberal to have encompassed many different experiences, which are not anyone’s business,” he said, before acknowledging that he’s certainly “not lived the life that gay men used to have to live.”


“I’ve not lived that difficulty,” he said. “I’ve not had to live in the shadows and been under the threat of going to jail for expressing my sexuality.”

You can read Chloë’s full interview with Variety here.

