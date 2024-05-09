Hot Topic
In case you missed it, Cardi made a grand entrance at Monday’s Met Gala in a sprawling black tulle dress — so big it needed to be carried by seven people as she made her way to the red carpet.
The gown was designed by Sensen Lii, the founder of the Chinese label, Windowsen. However, Cardi seemingly forgot this when Vogue’s reporter for the night, Emma Chamberlain, asked her who made the dress, remembering only that the designer was “Asian and everything.”
Being that the Met Gala is such a huge opportunity for designers to platform their talents, Cardi’s failure to appropriately credit Sensen Lii and Windowsen sparked a massive backlash online, with people on X calling her response “sad and disrespectful.”
And as the backlash continued to mount online, Cardi jumped in to defend herself, explaining that her mind was “racing” and she didn’t want to “be offensive” by mispronouncing the designer’s name.
Moreover, the 31-year-old responded directly to Cheah’s criticism, saying: “You’re trying to offend me, but you’re actually offending the people that work behind the scenes.”
Soon after, Cardi took to Instagram to thank everyone at Windowsen, giving Sensen Lii a specific shoutout: “I chose you because of your amazing talent and you came through really making this Met Gala a night to remember.”
You can watch her original Vogue interview here.
