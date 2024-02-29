Bradley Cooper Told Dax Shepard His 6-Year-Old Daughter Will Talk To Him While He’s On The Toilet Because His Open-Plan Bathroom Has “No Doors”

“We talk where I'm on the toilet, she's in the bathtub; that's sort of the go-to,” he said.

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

In his Oscar-nominated performance in Maestro, Bradley Cooper bares it all — and it sounds as if he’s used to doing that at home, too.

Bradley in a suit and tie smiling at a Netflix event
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

During Monday’s episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Bradley and Dax Shepard discussed the topic of nudity and compared notes on how their kids feel about them being naked around the house.

Bradley Cooper in a suit standing with his young daughter, Lea, in a leopard-print dress at a Netflix event
Axelle / FilmMagic

In case you didn’t know, Bradley lives in New York with his 6-year-old daughter, Lea, while Dax shares two daughters — Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 9 — with Kristen Bell.

During their recent dad chat, Dax began by revealing that his girls will often “start filing in” and “chatting” with him when he’s using the bathroom.

Bradley in a leather jacket, Kristen in the middle, and Dax in a suit, all smiling, at a movie premiere
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“The girls start coming in and out,” he said. “Where they sit and talk to me, like a foot away from me, and it's terrible in there.”

Dax then asked if Bradley has the same experience with Lea, prompting the Maestro director to divulge that his privacy is even more limited by virtue of the fact that his bathroom is totally open plan.

Bradley with stubble smiling in a black suit at an event
Ruby Wallau / WireImage

“My bedroom is, the bathtub and toilet and bed are all in the same room. It's 24/7, dude! There are no doors. … The stairs go up and it's all one floor,” Bradley said, confessing that Lea will happily talk to him while he’s using the bathroom.


“We talk where I'm on the toilet, she's in the bathtub; that's sort of the go-to,” he said.

In response, the host said he finds it “insane” that their kids are so unfazed by how open they are, prompting Bradley to recall that his upbringing was the complete opposite.

Bradley in a tailored suit with a tie smiling on a star-patterned backdrop
Christopher Polk / WWD via Getty Images

“Here’s what's interesting — I didn't grow up that way. At all. I don't think I ever saw my father on the toilet until he got sick. Like, ever in my life,” he said, referring to his late father, who died in 2011.

After all that, Bradley confirmed that he’s “totally” comfortable being naked. And it sounds as if his relaxed approach to nudity has come in handy in his professional life, too.

Bradley smiling in a dark suit with a white shirt, unbuttoned at the collar, at a media event
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for National Board of Review

While shooting Nightmare Alley in 2021, Bradley did his first-ever nude scene, which required him to be fully naked “in front of the crew for six hours.”


“It was just like, ‘Whoa.’ It was pretty heavy,” he told the Hollywood Reporter before clarifying that he wasn’t at all fazed by the requirement “because there was nothing gratuitous about it.”


“It was the story,” he said. “The content of what the movie is, what we were exploring, in order to do it in a real way, it demanded that we'd be naked, emotionally and soulfully.”

You can listen to Bradley’s full appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast here.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer