In case you didn’t know, Bradley shares a 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with supermodel Irina Shayk.
During Monday’s episode of the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, the two actors talked candidly about how fatherhood changed their lives, with Bradley admitting he’s “not sure” he’d be alive today if not for Lea.
Interestingly, the Maestro director recalled that his connection with Lea didn’t develop for a few months after she was born, confessing that he didn’t initially relate when other parents would say they’d “die in a second” for their child.
Talking about their close bond today, Bradley said that he’s constantly in awe of Lea’s “ability to articulate her feelings” at such a young age.
Back in 2019, Bradley said that having a daughter “changed everything” about his life, revealing during a conversation with Oprah Winfrey that Lea often reminds him of his father, who died in 2011.