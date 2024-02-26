Bradley Cooper Made Light Of His Own “Crazy” Demands As A Director After Sparking Backlash Over His “Harsh” No Chairs Policy

Last year, the Maestro director sparked backlash after revealing he’s “always hated chairs” on movie sets because “your energy dips the minute you sit down.”

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

Looks like Bradley Cooper is poking fun at the chatter around his movie set “demands.”

Bradley Cooper smiling while wearing a suit at a Netflix event
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

As I’m sure you know, Bradley is known for his acting performances in films like The Hangover and Silver Linings Playbook. But in recent years, he’s been making his mark as a director, too.

A closeup of Bradley Cooper at an event wearing a tuxedo
Elyse Jankowski / WireImage

He made his directorial debut in 2018 with A Star Is Born, in which he also starred alongside Lady Gaga. The film was a roaring success, earning eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Actor and Best Picture.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga onstage
Handout / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And now, his second outing as a director is getting just as much hype, with Maestro picking up seven nominations ahead of this year’s Oscars.

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan at the &quot;Maestro&quot; premiere
Axelle / FilmMagic

In case you’ve not seen it yet, Maestro tells the real life story of conductor Leonard Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre, played by Bradley and Carey Mulligan.

Leonard Bernstein with white hair, glasses, and a cigarette between his fingers, looking pensively off-camera in a scene from Maestro
Netflix / YouTube / Via youtu.be

In recent months, Bradley has talked at length about what it was like to star in and direct the film, revealing during a conversation with Spike Lee for Variety that he directed the large majority while speaking in Leonard’s voice.

A closeup of Bradley Cooper
Variety / YouTube / Via youtu.be

“I was playing Lenny throughout his life,” he said. “It was hilarious, because on days when I was young Lenny, the energy of the set was faster, and we got more done. And then when I was old Lenny, it had a slower gear… If you ask the crew or cast, Lenny directed the movie.”

It was in this same interview that the actor also sparked a mix of confusion and uproar after revealing that he enforces a strict no chairs policy on his movie sets.

Bradley and Spike are seated, facing each other, in conversation
Variety / YouTube / Via youtu.be

“There’s no chairs on sets; I’ve always hated chairs and I feel like your energy dips the minute you sit down in a chair,” he said, suggesting that “apple boxes” can be a “nice” alternative if it’s absolutely necessary to be seated.

He also said that there’s “no video village,” which is a term used to describe the area on set where the director’s monitors are, because he doesn’t watch playback.

Closeup of Bradley Cooper
Variety / YouTube / Via youtu.be

“I actually think going back and watching it and hearing it, I think that’s a vulnerable thing for an actor to hear,” he said, suggesting that he wants to “create a sacred space where things are really occurring in real time.”

At the time, Bradley’s revelation was met with intense backlash from people who felt that having no chairs on set was “harsh” and even ableist.

Closeup of Bradley Cooper
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

“For Bradley Cooper and everyone else who needs to to [sic] hear it, you get the best work out of folks when they feel safe, included, and their needs are met,” one person wrote on X. “If you have to create harsh conditions to get people to work, you are simply not good at leading. It's a skill issue.”


“I understand the artistic reasons not to have a video village and fully support that,” someone else added. “But let the people sit, man. They work hard for you. They stand most the time. We all know there is downtime on film sets no matter how efficiently you shoot. Let the people sit.”

And now, with the Oscars right around the corner, it seems Bradley is poking fun at his directorial preferences in spite of the public response.

Closeup of Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan on the red carpet
Joe Maher / Getty Images for BAFTA

During a panel on Friday with the producers of the 2024 Best Picture nominees, the American Sniper star reflected on the process of getting Maestro off the ground and joked that the “biggest challenge by far was the fucking director.”

Closeup of Bradley Cooper
Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images for SBIFF

“He had these crazy demands like shooting in black and white, 35-millimeter stock and a 1:3:3 aspect ratio, and half the movie had black and white, and shooting it live and wanting to be on location,” he said, joking about his own “demands” on set.


“And we were losing our minds,” he said, referring to Carey and their costars. “But we all band[ed] together and we tried to give him what he wanted.”

Despite bagging nominations for Best Picture and Best Actor, Bradley was not nominated for Best Director. When asked about the snub last month, he told Deadline that he was grateful to have been recognized at all.

Closeup of Bradley Cooper
Amy Sussman / WireImage

“I really didn’t know that we were going to get anything today, so the fact that we got seven nominations is incredible,” he said.

As you may know, Bradley also missed out on a Best Director nomination for A Star Is Born at the 2019 Oscars, too — a fact which he previously said made him feel “embarrassed.”

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga onstage
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I was with my friend,” he told Oprah Winfrey in 2019, recalling the moment the Oscar nominations came through. “I was in New York City at a coffee shop and I looked down at my phone and Nicole [my publicist] had texted me and they said congratulations on these other things, but they didn’t tell me the bad news.”


“I went, ‘Oh wow,’ and the first thing I felt was embarrassment, actually felt embarrassed that I didn’t do my part,” he said.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer