Here’s The Story Behind That Creepy Kiss Between Austin Butler And Stellan Skarsgård In “Dune: Part Two”

Austin Butler wasn’t afraid to get experimental while shooting Dune, and luckily his costars were on board.
Alongside Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Zendaya, Austin is currently starring in Dune: Part Two as the monstrous villain, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.
Marking quite the transition from his Oscar-nominated portrayal of Elvis Presley, Austin’s turn as Feyd is being widely praised, and there’s one particular moment that viewers can’t seem to shake from their minds. Yep, we’re talking about that bizarre kiss.
Needless to say, the kiss came as a bit of a shock to viewers — and it sounds like Stellan might have been a little taken aback too, with Austin revealing that the move wasn’t scripted.
Notably, the kiss wasn’t the only thing Austin implemented to reaffirm Feyd’s devotion to the Baron. During an interview with ScreenRant, the actor — who spent years mastering Elvis’s voice for Baz Luhrmann’s biopic — revealed that he worked with a top dialect coach to sound more like his onscreen uncle while shooting Dune.
And for what it’s worth, it sounds like Stellan was impressed by Austin’s efforts, saying that acting opposite him was “like hearing an echo.”