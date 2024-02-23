Andy Cohen has responded after Brandi Glanville accused him of sexual harassment.
For some context, Glanville and Cohen have worked together for years, with her serving as a cast member on the Real Housewives franchise, of which he is one of the founding producers.
In a letter sent Thursday to Bravo's parent company, NBCUniversal, as well as Warner Bros. and production company Shed Media, Glanville claims she was “a victim of sexual harassment at Bravo by none other than Andy Cohen.”
The letter did not state the identity of the other Bravo star Cohen referred to in the recording. But it wasn’t long before the Bravo mogul issued a direct response of his own, sharing more information about the video.
Later on Thursday, Cohen took to X — formerly Twitter — to issue an apology, claiming that the sex joke was “meant in jest.”
The letter also makes reference to the fourth season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which has yet to air amid controversy about Glanville’s alleged behavior on set.
For context, Glanville departed the season ahead of schedule following an alleged incident with her costar Caroline Manzo, who previously appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
In Thursday’s letter, Glanville’s attorneys shed more light on the allegations from set and doubled down on her denial.