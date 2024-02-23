Here’s How Andy Cohen Responded To Brandi Glanville’s Accusations Of Sexual Harassment

Attorneys for Brandi Glanville state that the Bravo boss “exercised complete and total control over her career” at the time of the incident, leaving her feeling “trapped and disgusted.”

Andy Cohen has responded after Brandi Glanville accused him of sexual harassment.

For some context, Glanville and Cohen have worked together for years, with her serving as a cast member on the Real Housewives franchise, of which he is one of the founding producers.

Glanville departed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Season 5, later returning as a guest in seasons 6, 9, and 10. She also starred in Season 2 of the Housewives spinoff series The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in 2021.


Until 2013, Cohen was Bravo’s talent and executive producer. He stepped down from the role to focus on his late-night show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, but remains an executive producer for the Housewives franchise.

In a letter sent Thursday to Bravo's parent company, NBCUniversal, as well as Warner Bros. and production company Shed Media, Glanville claims she was “a victim of sexual harassment at Bravo by none other than Andy Cohen.”

In the letter — which has been obtained by numerous outlets — attorneys for Glanville allege that in 2022, Cohen sent her a video in which he “boasted of his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her.”


They claim that the Bravo boss “invited her to watch” the sexual act “via FaceTime,” alleging that he appeared “obviously inebriated” in the clip.


“Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career,” the letter states. “This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted.”

The letter did not state the identity of the other Bravo star Cohen referred to in the recording. But it wasn’t long before the Bravo mogul issued a direct response of his own, sharing more information about the video.

Later on Thursday, Cohen took to X — formerly Twitter — to issue an apology, claiming that the sex joke was “meant in jest.”

“The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi,” he said, referring to the star of Bravo’s Below Deck. “It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke.”


His statement concluded: “That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize.”


Glanville has yet to respond to Cohen’s statement. BuzzFeed has reached out to NBCUniversal and Bravo for comment, as well as a representative for Glanville.

The letter also makes reference to the fourth season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which has yet to air amid controversy about Glanville’s alleged behavior on set.

For context, Glanville departed the season ahead of schedule following an alleged incident with her costar Caroline Manzo, who previously appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

In January, multiple insiders claimed that both cast members exited early after Glanville allegedly kissed and groped Manzo without her consent.


According to reports, a decision was made by producers for Glanville to leave early, while Manzo reportedly left the show of her own accord.


Glanville has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, and earlier this month, representatives for Peacock and Shed Media announced that they’d launched an investigation into the alleged incident between the two stars.

In Thursday’s letter, Glanville’s attorneys shed more light on the allegations from set and doubled down on her denial.

“We have heard about a supposed ‘bathroom incident’ through press leaks, but Shed Media has repeatedly refused to allow Ms. Glanville or her counsel to see the footage in question; there is no truth to any allegations of impropriety,” her attorneys said.


“Ms. Glanville and Ms. Manzo were never alone together that evening,” they added.

