Adam Driver Is Being Praised For His Reply To A “Rude” Question During An In-Person Panel

“Proper response to a question that is incredibly rude and also isn’t even really a question,” one person wrote in response to the now-viral exchange.

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

Adam Driver is being praised for his blunt response to an audience member who criticized his new film during an in-person Q&A session on Sunday.

Closeup of Adam Driver
Chris Graythen / Getty Images

For context, Adam is currently promoting the new Michael Mann-directed biopic, Ferrari, in which he stars as the Italian motor racing driver and innovator, Enzo Ferrari.

Adam Driver as Enzo &quot;Ferrari&quot;
Neon

Appearing alongside Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, and Patrick Dempsey, Adam also serves as a producer on the movie, which follows Ferrari’s financial struggles throughout the summer of 1957.

Closeup of Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz on the red carpet
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for FLC

Ahead of its December release date, the film was screened at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland over the weekend, followed by a Q&A session with the leading actor.

Closeup of Adam Driver in a tuxedo
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

At one point during the intimate panel, someone in attendance voiced a concern about the car “crash scenes” in the movie looking “pretty harsh” and “cheesy.”

Neon

“What do you think about [the] crash scenes?” the audience member asked the star. “They looked pretty harsh, drastic, and, I must say, cheesy for me. What do you think?”

Closeup of Adam Driver
Stefania D'alessandro / WireImage

After calmly taking a sip of his water, Adam responded to the question by telling the audience member: “Fuck you, I don’t know. Next question.”

Closeup of Adam Driver
Chris Graythen / Getty Images

His direct reply prompted a few audible gasps and awkward laughs in the room. However, there’s been an overwhelming amount of praise for his handling of the situation on X, where a video of the interaction has gained more than 7.8 million views since it was posted.

Closeup of Adam Driver
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for FLC

Among the responses, many fans noted that the audience member’s concern was leveled in a “rude” way to begin with, giving Adam little choice but to offer a blunt response.

Closeup of Adam Driver
Franco Origlia / Getty Images

“Proper response to a question that is incredibly rude and also isn’t even really a question. It was really just a statement,” one person wrote in the replies to the video, echoed by others who described the comment as “embarrassing.”

Twitter: @TheCupitals

“Probably the most appropriate response to a question like that,” added someone else. “Is he supposed to say sorry for it looking cheesy to him? Idk.”

Twitter: @LiamJBannon

Others highlighted that as an actor and producer, Adam is hardly the right person to offer detailed insight into the visual effects, with one person writing: “His job is acting, not CGI.”

Closeup of Adam Driver
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

“As if he's the director, editor, or VFX man,” added someone else.

Twitter: @DrewZuko

More generally, people commented on the exchange by saying that we should “normalize” actors giving direct responses to “stupid” questions about their work.

Twitter: @Cinema_Joe23

As well as thousands of fans, Adam was supported by Knives Out director Rian Johnson, who retweeted the video with the comment: “My man.”

Twitter: @rianjohnson

On a lighter note, people joked that Adam seems to be following in the footsteps of his Star Wars dad, Harrison Ford, who’s become widely known for his no-fucks-given approach to promo tours and Hollywood in general.

Closeup of Harrison Ford and Adam Driver
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Disney

“Guy spends two days working with Harrison Ford, and look what happens,” someone quipped, echoed by someone else who said Adam’s “iconic” response proves he “really is Harrison Ford’s fake son.”

Twitter: @Ky1eKatarn

Ferrari is due to release on Christmas Day, and you can watch the trailer here.

View this video on YouTube
Neon / youtube.com

Topics in this article

Skip to footer