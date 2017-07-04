BuzzFeed News

I Can't Stop Looking At These Photos From Nathan's Hot Dog–Eating Contest

news

God Bless America!

By Ellen Cushing

Ellen Cushing

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 4, 2017, at 4:36 p.m. ET

July 4 is a day of many great American traditions — but perhaps none is so great as the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, held annually on Coney Island, during which male and female competitors attempt to eat as many hot dogs (and buns!) in 10 minutes as they possibly can, and make faces like this:

(This is Joey Chestnut, who defended his title this year with a staggering 72 hot dogs.)
Andrew Kelly / Reuters

(This is Joey Chestnut, who defended his title this year with a staggering 72 hot dogs.)

And this:

(And this is Miki Sudo, the women&#x27;s champ, who managed 41.)
Andrew Kelly / Reuters

(And this is Miki Sudo, the women's champ, who managed 41.)

Andrew Kelly / Reuters

True American dedication.

Michael Noble Jr. / AP
Let's zoom in on that one, shall we?

Damn.

Murrica.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters
