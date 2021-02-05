Olivia Newton-John Responded To Accusations That "Grease" Is Problematic

Paramount Pictures

Several viewers watching the movie on BBC One took to social media to express the opinion that it hadn't aged well.

Accusations of homophobia stemmed from the dance competition scene, which declares same-sex couples aren't allowed to take part. Others called the movie "misogynistic" over its portrayal of Rizzo, who is slut-shamed for sleeping with multiple men, while various lyrics in some of its most famous songs were considered to be more than a little problematic.