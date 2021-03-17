 Skip To Content
Michelle Obama Shut Down Jimmy Kimmel's "Sick" Question About Her Sex Life With Barack Obama

Michelle Obama Shut Down Jimmy Kimmel's "Sick" Question About Her Sex Life With Barack Obama

"For some very sick reason, you are very obsessed with this portion of that major historical event."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on March 17, 2021, at 7:22 a.m. ET

Michelle Obama had the classiest response on Tuesday night when she was asked about her sex life with husband Barack during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

During an appearance to promote her new Netflix series Waffles + Mochi, host Jimmy Kimmel brought up a question he had apparently asked the former first lady a few years previously.

"A couple of years ago, I interviewed you in Tacoma, Washington, in front of a big group of people," Jimmy recalled. "You were on your book tour. We had a great talk, it was a lot of fun, and everyone was very excited to see you.

He went on: "I asked you a question that night — and I actually asked your husband this question as well, and he kicked it back to you."

"I asked you that on the night that SEAL Team Six took out Osama Bin Laden at your husband's order," Jimmy said, "did you and your husband make love that night to celebrate?"

But not only did Michelle refuse to answer the question — saying she was "still pleading the fifth" — she also turned it back on Jimmy.

"You know, I have to tell your audience that — for some very sick reason — you are very obsessed with this portion of that major historical event," Michelle said.

"No one else — no one, in the history of all of the conversations I've had, has ever drilled down on this particular point like you, Jimmy Kimmel," she went on.

"So I turn that back on you."

"You're still that little boy in your bedroom, under the cover with the flashlight, going, 'I hope nobody sees me,'" she joked.

As for the former president himself, he was asked the same question during a Jimmy Kimmel Live interview last November — but Barack also expertly avoided giving an answer.

"I suspect that she was asleep," Barack said of the historical night. "The truth of the matter is, most of the time, by the time I was done working, she'd be snoozing."

"Michelle goes to bed about 9 o'clock," the former president added.

Watch Michelle Obama's full Jimmy Kimmel Live interview here:

