Travis Barker And Tom DeLonge Sent Messages Of Support To Blink-182 Bandmate Mark Hoppus Following His Cancer Diagnosis

"I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on June 24, 2021, at 7:41 a.m. ET

Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge are leading messages of love and support for their Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus after the bassist announced he is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In a post on his social media accounts on Wednesday, the 49-year-old revealed he has been receiving chemotherapy treatment for the past three months.

Greg Doherty / WireImage

"I have cancer," Mark wrote. "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive," he went on. "Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future."

He followed up the announcement with a post on his Instagram story, sharing a photo of himself in the hospital with the caption: "One cancer treatment, please."

Instagram: @markhoppus

Drummer Travis, who has been bandmates with Mark since 1998, shared his sentiments in a statement to E! News.

Rebecca Sapp / WireImage for The Recording Academy

"Mark is my brother and I love and support him," Travis said.

"I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off," he added, "and can't wait for us to play together again soon."

He also shared a photo with Mark on his Instagram story, writing simply: "Love you @markhoppus."

Meanwhile guitarist Tom DeLonge, who left Blink-182 in 2015, tweeted his own message of support calling his former bandmate "a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart."

Tom DeLonge @tomdelonge

I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack

Twitter: @tomdelonge

Other celebs who have voiced support for Mark include B.J. Novak, Wolfgang Van Halen, and his Simple Creatures collaborator Alex Gaskarth.

B.J. Novak @bjnovak

@markhoppus ❤️ you’re on our minds, Mark. Your attitude is going to be magnified by so many people.

Twitter: @bjnovak
Wolf Van Halen @WolfVanHalen

@markhoppus You’ve got this, brother ❤️❤️❤️

Twitter: @WolfVanHalen
Alex Gaskarth @AlexGaskarth

@markhoppus ❤️ do you have a moment to talk about hyperspace tracking

Twitter: @AlexGaskarth

