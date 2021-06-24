Travis Barker And Tom DeLonge Sent Messages Of Support To Blink-182 Bandmate Mark Hoppus Following His Cancer Diagnosis
"I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off."
Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge are leading messages of love and support for their Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus after the bassist announced he is undergoing treatment for cancer.
In a post on his social media accounts on Wednesday, the 49-year-old revealed he has been receiving chemotherapy treatment for the past three months.
He followed up the announcement with a post on his Instagram story, sharing a photo of himself in the hospital with the caption: "One cancer treatment, please."
Drummer Travis, who has been bandmates with Mark since 1998, shared his sentiments in a statement to E! News.
Meanwhile guitarist Tom DeLonge, who left Blink-182 in 2015, tweeted his own message of support calling his former bandmate "a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart."
Other celebs who have voiced support for Mark include B.J. Novak, Wolfgang Van Halen, and his Simple Creatures collaborator Alex Gaskarth.
