Allure

"First your writer made a focal point in my cover story my pronouns and you guys deliberately disrespected them by not using them in the article," Halsey wrote.

The musician announced in March that they would be using she/they pronouns going forward, later explaining that while they are happy for people to use either, "the inclusion of 'they,' in addition to 'she,' feels most authentic to me."

"If you know me at all you know what it means to me to express this outwardly," she wrote in an Instagram story at the time.

Despite the fact that Allure's cover story explicitly mentioned Halsey's use of she/they pronouns — and quoted them as saying pronoun preferences are "meant for you to help better understand yourself" — the magazine exclusively used she/her pronouns throughout the profile. It has since been edited to include both she and they pronouns.

While preferences differ for each person, generally when people use multiple pronouns it is best to use them interchangeably unless they specify otherwise.