Halsey Said She Will No Longer Do Press After A Magazine Disrespected Their Pronouns And Posted Interview Quotes Out Of Context

"All of this ironically on the tails of an article where I give your author the intimate admission that I hate doing press because I get exploited and misquoted."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on July 21, 2021, at 6:17 a.m. ET

Halsey has announced she will no longer do press after Allure magazine failed to use their correct pronouns in their August cover story and promoted the interview by taking quotes out of context.

In a series of tweets early Wednesday morning, the 26-year-old called out the magazine directly and demanded that they "do fucking better."

"First your writer made a focal point in my cover story my pronouns and you guys deliberately disrespected them by not using them in the article," Halsey wrote.

The musician announced in March that they would be using she/they pronouns going forward, later explaining that while they are happy for people to use either, "the inclusion of 'they,' in addition to 'she,'  feels most authentic to me."

"If you know me at all you know what it means to me to express this outwardly," she wrote in an Instagram story at the time.

Despite the fact that Allure's cover story explicitly mentioned Halsey's use of she/they pronouns — and quoted them as saying pronoun preferences are "meant for you to help better understand yourself" — the magazine exclusively used she/her pronouns throughout the profile. It has since been edited to include both she and they pronouns.

While preferences differ for each person, generally when people use multiple pronouns it is best to use them interchangeably unless they specify otherwise.

The "Without You" singer went on to raise issues with how the article has been promoted, calling attention to one tweet in particular that was posted on Tuesday.

Throughout her life, @halsey has struggled with her identity as a white passing Black woman (her mother is white and her father is Black). "A lot of people try to write off a lot of my experiences because I present white." Read the cover story: https://t.co/2zx2NuJDu1

"Your admin bastardized a quote where I discuss the privilege of being the white child of a Black parent and intentionally used a portion that was the antithesis of the point I was trying to make," she tweeted.

In the wider context of the article, Halsey does say their experiences have been written off because they "present white" — but, they continue, nothing they have experienced as the white-passing child of a white mother and Black father compares to the "disadvantages and violence" they would face if they were "phenotypically Black."

"No matter how many tears I've shed because I’m not connecting with my family or my culture in a way that I would like to, or because the waitress thinks I'm the babysitter when I go out with my family," Halsey said. "None of that would compare to the tears that I would shed for presenting phenotypically Black and the disadvantages and the violence that I would face because of that."

She went on to discuss the "guilt" certain members of her family feel about the privilege she has because she passes as white.

"I think this is really common for mixed families," Halsey explained. "You want your kids to have an advantage in life. That unfortunately puts them in a position of denying their heritage."

Halsey concluded her tweets to Allure by pointing out that, within the interview, they told the author they don't like doing press because they often get "exploited and misquoted."

"I don't do press anymore," Halsey told the magazine. "I just don't translate very well in print. Even saying this is going to get me in trouble. I already know that it is."

"I think sometimes [with] women who are articulate, people read it as pretentious," she added.

They concluded their tweets on Wednesday with a simple message: they will no longer be doing press.

#NoMorePress goodbye ❤️

