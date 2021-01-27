 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

FKA Twigs Spoke About The "Horrific" Racist Abuse She Endured From Robert Pattinson Fans During Their Relationship

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

FKA Twigs Spoke About The "Horrific" Racist Abuse She Endured From Robert Pattinson Fans During Their Relationship

"He was their white Prince Charming, and they considered he should be with someone white and blonde."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on January 27, 2021, at 8:34 a.m. ET

FKA Twigs is opening up about the racist abuse she experienced during her relationship with and engagement to Robert Pattinson, calling it "deeply horrific."

David Crotty / Getty Images

The couple were together for three years before ultimately ending their engagement in 2017, and kept their relationship relatively private, though Robert said in an interview in 2019 that they remain on good terms.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

But now Twigs is sharing some of the more negative elements of that time in her life, admitting during an appearance on Louis Theroux's Grounded podcast that the racism she endured from Robert's fans had a "massive dysmorphic effect" on her.

"People just called me the most hurtful and ignorant and horrible names on the planet," Twigs explained, recalling how people would compare her appearance to a monkey.

David M. Benett / Getty Images

"It was really, really deeply horrific and I think it was at a time where I felt like I couldn't really talk about it," Twigs said.

"He was their white Prince Charming, and I think they considered he should definitely be with someone white and blonde and not me," she went on. "Say if I was wearing a red dress, they would have a monkey in a red dress, or I was on a bike, they would find a monkey on a bike."

"It had this massive dysmorphic effect on me for about six months to a year," Twigs admitted. "Every time I saw my pictures, I would think, 'Gosh, I look like a monkey and people are going to say that I look like a monkey."

She went on to say that while she's become more confident in recent years, the abuse she experienced at the time was "deeply unfair."

"It's essentially bullying and it does affect you psychologically," Twigs said.

"Just for everyone to know, I now love how I look and I'm very confident and I feel really good," she added. "But it was deeply unfair at the time that I was made to feel so self-conscious and so ugly. It was a lot. That period was a lot."

It was something she acknowledged around the time she started dating Robert, tweeting that she was "genuinely shocked and disgusted" by the response to their relationship.

I am genuinely shocked and disgusted at the amount of racism that has been infecting my account the past week.
FKA twigs @FKAtwigs

I am genuinely shocked and disgusted at the amount of racism that has been infecting my account the past week.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @FKAtwigs

She went on to address the situation again two months later in an interview with USA Today, calling the attention her relationship was getting "disgusting."

"I really enjoy the fun of putting something out and people liking it or hating it or talking about it, but vacuous attention, it feels disgusting," she said at the time.

However, Twigs ultimately said the positive elements of the relationship "made the more challenging aspects very worth it."

You can listen to FKA Twigs' interview on the Grounded podcast in full here.

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT