Demi Lovato Opened Up About Ending Her Engagement To Max Ehrich And Feeling Free To Explore Her Sexuality

"I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on March 11, 2021, at 9:41 a.m. ET

Demi Lovato says she's ready to "live her truth," opening up about the importance of autonomy and making your own choices in a new interview.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Speaking to Glamour for their March cover story, Demi said she's learned the importance of autonomy in all aspects of her life, including her self-image, her sobriety journey, and her sexuality.

Glamour

"A one-size-fits-all solution does not work for everybody," Demi told the magazine.

"What I'm encouraging people to do is just make choices for themselves," she went on. "Autonomy, for me, is what changed my life."

Demi explained that she's been enjoying exploring her sexuality — which she identifies as "really queer" — but said she's waiting for the right moment to publicly label herself.

And she also admitted that the decision to end her highly-publicized engagement to actor Max Ehrich last year felt like a "huge sign" that she could "live her truth."

Instagram: @maxehrich

"When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," Demi said.

"This past year I was engaged to a man," she went on. "And when it didn't work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign.' I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."

Demi went on to say that, at this point in her life, she feels "too queer" to date a cisgender man.

"I hooked up with a girl and was like, 'I like this a lot more,'" she told Glamour. "It felt better. It felt right."

"Some of the guys I was hanging out with — when it would come time to be sexual or intimate — I would have this kind of visceral reaction," Demi went on. "Like, 'I just don’t want to put my mouth there.'"

"It wasn't even based on the person it was with," she said. "I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn't want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex."

During a conversation with Tan France for Facebook's Coming Out 2020 event last October, Demi admitted she's known she was queer since she was young, and revealed some of the songs her fans thought were about guys were actually about girls.

Facebook

"I pretty much told all of my friends and my older sister when I was 17," Demi said at the time. "They all knew before I brought it to my parents and then the public. Those were my three phases: friends, parents, public."

"I was sharing it with the world, yet I wasn't being completely obvious with what I was talking about," she explained. "Music was my safe space."

Read Demi's full Glamour cover story here.

