Demi Lovato Opened Up About Ending Her Engagement To Max Ehrich And Feeling Free To Explore Her Sexuality

"What I'm encouraging people to do is just make choices for themselves," she went on. "Autonomy, for me, is what changed my life."

Demi explained that she's been enjoying exploring her sexuality — which she identifies as "really queer" — but said she's waiting for the right moment to publicly label herself.

"This past year I was engaged to a man," she went on. "And when it didn't work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign.' I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."

Demi went on to say that, at this point in her life, she feels "too queer" to date a cisgender man.

"I hooked up with a girl and was like, 'I like this a lot more,'" she told Glamour. "It felt better. It felt right."

"Some of the guys I was hanging out with — when it would come time to be sexual or intimate — I would have this kind of visceral reaction," Demi went on. "Like, 'I just don’t want to put my mouth there.'"

"It wasn't even based on the person it was with," she said. "I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn't want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex."