how to do costume design the right way for a live action adaptation of a cartoon:

It turns out there's no need to worry, though.

According to reports from Entertainment Weekly, the Powerpuff Girls' traditional black-belted dresses will only appear in flashbacks to their teenage years, which are included in the pilot.

The remainder of the series will focus on Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup as adults navigating life after spending their childhoods as superheroes.