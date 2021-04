The CW has finally released the first official look at their upcoming live-action Powerpuff Girls series — officially titled— after paparazzi photos from the set sparked some backlash online.

how to do costume design the right way for a live action adaptation of a cartoon:

It's safe to say photos of the series' main cast — Dove Cameron, Chloe Bennet, and Yana Perrault — filming in Atlanta caused some conversation last week, with many criticizing their costumes for appearing low-budget.

It turns out there's no need to worry, though.

According to reports from Entertainment Weekly, the Powerpuff Girls' traditional black-belted dresses will only appear in flashbacks to their teenage years, which are included in the pilot.

The remainder of the series will focus on Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup as adults navigating life after spending their childhoods as superheroes.