Chrissy Teigen Denied Deleting Negative Comments On Her Instagram Posts And Called Accusers "Next-Level Haters"
"When you're mad that there's not enough hate... You're crazy."
Chrissy Teigen is addressing accusations that she has been deleting negative comments on her Instagram posts amid a storm of controversy over her past cyberbullying.
In an interview with the Daily Beast in May, TV personality Courtney Stodden alleged that Chrissy had harassed them — both in public Twitter posts and private messages — when they were just 16 years old.
But in the months following, Chrissy has received backlash for the way she's handled the situation — namely, for repeatedly lamenting her induction into what she has called the "cancel club."
"Just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life," the 35-year-old wrote in an Instagram post last month.
Despite all this, though, Chrissy still has 35 million Instagram followers, and her comments seem to have stayed generally positive — apparently leading to accusations that she is deleting negative comments.
But Chrissy denied those claims in a video on her Instagram story on Tuesday, calling those accusers "next-level haters."
She went on to say that she finds it "funny" that even her own comments on other people's Instagram photos make people angry.
"If I leave a comment under somebody's photo, even if it's nice — 'You look great! I love this outfit!'" Chrissy said.
"People get all sorts of mad. Because I am alive."
