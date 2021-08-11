 Skip To Content
Chrissy Teigen Denied Deleting Negative Comments On Her Instagram Posts And Called Accusers "Next-Level Haters"

"When you're mad that there's not enough hate... You're crazy."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on August 11, 2021, at 7:14 a.m. ET

Chrissy Teigen is addressing accusations that she has been deleting negative comments on her Instagram posts amid a storm of controversy over her past cyberbullying.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

In an interview with the Daily Beast in May, TV personality Courtney Stodden alleged that Chrissy had harassed them — both in public Twitter posts and private messages — when they were just 16 years old.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

According to Courtney — who earlier this year came out as nonbinary, and uses they/them pronouns — Chrissy would message them telling them she "couldn't wait for them to die."

The day after the Daily Beast published the allegations, Chrissy apologized for her past actions in a series of tweets, writing: "I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be."

"I was an insecure, attention seeking troll," Chrissy said. "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."

But in the months following, Chrissy has received backlash for the way she's handled the situation — namely, for repeatedly lamenting her induction into what she has called the "cancel club."

"Just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life," the 35-year-old wrote in an Instagram post last month.

Nathan Congleton / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"Going outside sucks and doesn't feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race," Chrissy said. "But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer."

"I feel lost and need to find my place again," she added. "I need to snap out of this."

Just a few days later, Chrissy told paparazzi that she "could be [canceled] forever."

Despite all this, though, Chrissy still has 35 million Instagram followers, and her comments seem to have stayed generally positive — apparently leading to accusations that she is deleting negative comments.

But Chrissy denied those claims in a video on her Instagram story on Tuesday, calling those accusers "next-level haters."

Weiss Eubanks / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"Two things that I think are funny right now," Chrissy began the video. "One: People in my comments that are mad that there's not enough angry comments in my comments. They're mad."

"They think that I, like, delete them?" she said. "But like, what?"

"That's, like, next-level hater," she added. "When you're mad that there's not enough hate, that's pretty... You're crazy."

She went on to say that she finds it "funny" that even her own comments on other people's Instagram photos make people angry.

"If I leave a comment under somebody's photo, even if it's nice — 'You look great! I love this outfit!'" Chrissy said.

"People get all sorts of mad. Because I am alive."

