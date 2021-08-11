Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

According to Courtney — who earlier this year came out as nonbinary, and uses they/them pronouns — Chrissy would message them telling them she "couldn't wait for them to die."

The day after the Daily Beast published the allegations, Chrissy apologized for her past actions in a series of tweets, writing: "I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be."

"I was an insecure, attention seeking troll," Chrissy said. "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."