 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Channing Tatum Explained Why He Felt "A Lot Of Fear" About Parenting After His Divorce

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Channing Tatum Explained Why He Felt "A Lot Of Fear" About Parenting After His Divorce

"I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair. But now I do both."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on April 6, 2021, at 6:43 a.m. ET

Channing Tatum is opening up about life as a single father, revealing he actually felt "a lot of fear" about parenting after his divorce from ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

The pair — who are parents to 7-year-old daughter Everly — announced they were separating in 2018 after almost nine years of marriage.

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

In a statement posted to both of their Instagram accounts at the time, Channing and Jenna said they had "lovingly chosen to separate as a couple."

"We are still a family," the statement said, "and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly."

In her book Gracefully You, published in 2019, Jenna opened up further about their split, revealing the divorce came about following the realization that their relationship "wasn't working and had moved into hurting."

"I'd come to realize the dynamic I was in wasn't serving me nor was it serving my daughter," she wrote in the book.

Now, in an interview with Parents magazine three years after announcing his split from Jenna, Channing is speaking publicly for the first time about the fears he had over becoming a single dad.

When asked what message he has for fathers, Channing said he wants dads "not to be afraid to go into their daughter's world and discover who they are."

Taylor Hill / WireImage

"When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want," Channing told Parents. "I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair. But now I do both."

He went on: "I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise."

"I paint my face, I wear tutus," Channing admitted. "Rarely am I around the house without some sort of costume on."

In August, Channing revealed on Instagram that he had written a picture book, Sparkella, inspired by and dedicated to his daughter.

"To Everly, the most brilliant magical being that I have ever known," he writes in the book's dedication, according to People. "You are my greatest teacher."

"My only wish is for more time in this life to play in all of the magical realms we have created," Channing continues. "This is also for all Dads that might have a little girl … Wear whatever, dance however, and be as magical as you can. Because I promise they will return the love."

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT