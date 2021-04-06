Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

In a statement posted to both of their Instagram accounts at the time, Channing and Jenna said they had "lovingly chosen to separate as a couple."

"We are still a family," the statement said, "and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly."

In her book Gracefully You, published in 2019, Jenna opened up further about their split, revealing the divorce came about following the realization that their relationship "wasn't working and had moved into hurting."

"I'd come to realize the dynamic I was in wasn't serving me nor was it serving my daughter," she wrote in the book.