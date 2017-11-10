BuzzFeed News

People In Japan Are Lining Up For A $10 Burger Because Of Trump

The chef behind the burger said the president told him it was "very good."

By Eimi Yamamitsu

Posted on November 10, 2017, at 12:01 p.m. ET

A Japanese restaurant that specializes in burgers has become one of the hottest places in Tokyo, and it's all thanks to President Donald Trump's very particular preferences.

Munch's Burger Shack, an American burger restaurant located in Tokyo, served its signature Colby Jack Cheeseburger during Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's casual, business lunch on Sunday.

Abe tweeted out a picture of the two of them getting set to chow down, the ketchup graciously within Trump's arm reach.

トランプ大統領の来日を、心より歓迎します！今から、さっそくハンバーガーでビジネスランチです。 @realDonaldTrump
安倍晋三 @AbeShinzo

トランプ大統領の来日を、心より歓迎します！今から、さっそくハンバーガーでビジネスランチです。 @realDonaldTrump

"I welcome President Donald J. Trump most wholeheartedly on his visit to Japan! We're getting down to business right away over hamburgers for our working lunch."

According to the Fuji News Network, Yutaka Yanagisawa, the owner chef of Munch's Burger Shack, was "unbelievably surprised" when he was asked to serve his burger.

Trump reportedly enjoyed the 1,200 yen ($10.50) burger, which uses high-quality US Angus beef for its patty.

"At the end of their meal, I was able to introduce myself and shake hands," Yanagisawa said. "I was also able to shake his hand. He told me [that the burger was] 'very good.'"

In an interview with the Yomiuri Shimbun, Yanagisawa said that Trump and Abe were smiling after their meal.

"I want them to create a world where people can eat delicious things whenever they want."

Since then, people have been lining up at Munch's Burger Shack to get a taste of the burger that Trump ate.

#芝 Munch's Burger Shack(マンチス #バーガー シャック)。 #トランプ大統領 が来日1日目に食べたハンバーガーのお店(オーナーシェフが埼玉に出張)。良く列ができてたけど、今日は昼前で30人くらい。あきらめ…
花追人 @hanaoibito

#芝 Munch's Burger Shack(マンチス #バーガー シャック)。 #トランプ大統領 が来日1日目に食べたハンバーガーのお店(オーナーシェフが埼玉に出張)。良く列ができてたけど、今日は昼前で30人くらい。あきらめ…

According to Nikkan Sports, the main restaurant was closed on Monday, but its branch in Toranomon was totally sold out of burgers by 2:20 p.m.

Photos of the queue are going around on Twitter and Instagram, with some commenting that they've ordered their patties well done. And, of course, with ketchup, Trump's condiment of choice.

Some people are referring to this phenomenon as a "Trump effect" — people are lining up not just at Munch's Burger Shack, but at other restaurants that serve cheeseburgers.

トランプバーガー、今日もすごい並んでる
Mikio Kiura @kur

トランプバーガー、今日もすごい並んでる

"There's a long line at the Trump's burger today as well."

An Instagram post reveals that Munch's Burger Shack has even created a new menu item: the President Trump Combo.

BuzzFeed News tried to multiple times to reach Munch's Burger Shack by phone — but the lines were busy each time.

