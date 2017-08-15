BuzzFeed News

Check Out This Cute Corgi's Jiggling Butt

IT'S SO FLUFFY.

By Eimi Yamamitsu and Kassy Cho

Posted on August 15, 2017, at 6:55 a.m. ET

This is Kuma the corgi. He is 9 years old and lives in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Kuma's most charming feature is his fluffy butt.

A video showing his owner playing with Kuma's butt recently went viral on Facebook, being viewed more than 850,000 times and shared more than 9,400 times.

IT'S...

SO...

SO...
FLUFFY.

People were, quite naturally, obsessed.

"OMG his butt!!!"

"I just want to bury my face in Kuma's butt lmao"

Facebook: video.php

BuzzFeed News decided to ask Kuma some questions, and his owner helped him to answer them.

"First, I want to say that although you might think I'm fat or dumpy, it only looks that way because corgis are naturally short-legged and fluffy," Kuma said through his owner. "It's all because of my fluffy fur."

"I know everyone loves my butt," Kuma said. "I can't help but wiggle my butt when I walk."

"Now I work as a pet store manager. I work around two hours four days a week," Kuma said.

Here is a photo of him at work.

"It's a really cool job," he said. "I just wiggle my butt at the customers."

If you want to see more of Kuma's butt, check out his Facebook page.

This post was translated from Japanese.

