Kim Kardashian West: "I Don't Think That I Am" A Feminist

In a keynote interview at the BlogHer 16 conference in Los Angeles, the reality star and businesswoman said she's not a "'free the nipple'-type girl." But she still benefits from feminism, even if she doesn't want to claim the term.

It's never not jarring to hear a female celebrity say she's not a feminist — particularly when, in her disavowal of the word, she rattles off a list of things she does believe in that are usually the actual definition of feminism. (See, just this week: Sarah Jessica Parker.) It's particularly jarring when that celebrity is Kim Kardashian West, whose actions say "feminist" but who, for some reason, remains resistant to using the word.

"Everyone always says, are you a feminist?" Kim said during her keynote interview at the BlogHer 16 conference in LA Friday. "And I don't think that I am."

"I don't like labels," she continued. "I do what makes me happy and I want women to be confident and I'm so supportive of women... But I'm not the 'free the nipple'-type girl."

Besides feeling disappointed when she said this, I also felt sad: Kim's impression of feminism seems to have been jacked from a men's rights subreddit. Who, exactly, is a "'free the nipple'-type girl"? To Kim, it seems, "feminism" involves things like not wearing a bra, not shaving your legs, and hating men.

To be clear: If those are your things, then great! But to imply that these are the requirements for being a feminist betrays a woefully retrograde and closed-minded view of what feminism is.

