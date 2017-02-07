Global warming melting the Arctic will help deliver more Russian oil to the world. Which will lead to more global warming.

By the end of the century, oil tankers and cargo ships, with only the occasional help of icebreakers, will safely ply Russia’s Arctic coast for more than half the year if global warming continues unabated, a group of Russian scientists say.

The study, funded by the Russian government, was released by the journal Environmental Review Letters on Monday evening. It comes as a powerful North Atlantic storm is poised to smash into the Arctic Ocean for the third time this winter, perhaps pushing its temperatures above the freezing mark — also for the third time — in a year that has already set records for limited sea ice.

“Further warming in the Arctic will promote the Northern Sea Route (NSR) as an alternative to the conventional Suez or Panama Canal routes for intercontinental shipping,” wrote Vyacheslav Khon, a climate scientist at Kiel University, and his colleagues in the study.

"The study appears to be a sound analysis of the present and future navigability of the Northern Sea Route," geographer Scott Stephenson of the University of Connecticut, told BuzzFeed News.

Nathanael Melia, a climate scientist at the University of Reading, told BuzzFeed News that by the middle of the century, a shipping route that crosses directly over the poles will be favored over the Russian coastal one in the new study. During the height of the shipping season, he said by email, "this route is two days faster and potentially avoids Russian tariffs."



Melia also suggested that the coastal route might open later than the study anticipates, however, as ice will pile up in some straits even with increased melting. Russian icebreakers ended up stuck at such a pinch point in January, he noted.

This winter, Arctic sea ice has been absurdly low. According to the latest monthly report from the National Snow and Ice Data Center, only 4.67 million square miles of the Arctic Ocean was covered in ice in December 2016, the second-lowest total the center has even recorded for that month. October and November set all-time lows for those months.

And now, the National Weather Service projects a whopper of a North Atlantic storm will pack 90 mile-per-hour hurricane strength winds into the Arctic Ocean between Greenland and Iceland this week, breaking up even more sea ice.

