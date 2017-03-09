8 Portraits Of Refugees That Will Help You Understand The Refugee Experience

“I feel grateful I’m in a country of people who have already ‘made it.' I promise I will pay it back.”

What happens after you come to the United States if you’re a refugee? How do you assimilate?

Photographer Brandon Hill attempts to answer those questions through his new photo series titled “The Displaced.” Working with World Relief Seattle, he photographed refugees from various countries who are participating in a class in Seattle that helps people adjust to life in the United States.



“Each refugee story is entirely unique. And they all feel varied degrees of gratefulness for being in a safe country, while many still miss their family members terribly,” says Hill. “Despite seeing some horrors of humanity, their hope for their future, and belief in peace, is incredibly inspiring."