Popular Taiwanese Canadian actor and model Godfrey Gao, 35, died Wednesday after collapsing while filming a popular Chinese reality TV show, his agency confirmed in a statement, prompting fans to question the safety standards of the show on social media.

The Chinese production company behind the show "Chase Me" said in a statement that they rushed Gao to the emergency room, but their attempts at resuscitating him were unsuccessful. Gao died of a heart attack, they said.

Gao was filming an episode of the adrenaline-fueled show that involves people competing with celebrities in sports challenges.

After news broke of Gao's death, fans on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media platform, criticized the show and the Zhejiang television, the state-owned network that airs the program.