On first glance, the Frisky appears to be a thriving women’s entertainment and lifestyle website. Founded in 2008 “for women, by women,” the site currently attracts over 1 million pageviews per month.

But beneath the surface, the site is filled with a strange mix of awkwardly written celebrity clickbait, articles promoting floorcare and acupuncture, and a post that attacks Long Island attorney Frederick Oberlander, a nemesis of onetime Trump business partner Felix Sater. The bylines of the site's original authors have also been scrubbed and replaced by pseudonyms and stolen profile photos.

The Frisky as it once existed is gone. Today it’s a vampire website feeding off the property’s former popularity and brand name to sell pay-for-play articles in order to influence search engine rankings. The site is one of a growing number of once-lucrative web domains that are taken over and then milked for every last drop of search engine optimization value before they are inevitably downranked for shady practices.

Recent examples of other sites using this model include HillaryClinton2016.com, an anti–Hillary Clinton site now used to sell essay writing services, and AirCraftHomeBuilder.com, a hobby model airplane site now used to promote former Trump business partner Tevfik Arif.

Last June, TheFrisky.com was bought by Nebojsa Vujinovic aka DJ Vujo#91, a Serbian music producer whose videos for songs like “Miami” — in which he parties on a boat with two scantily clad women — get millions of views on YouTube.

“I’m in Miami, bitch,” he sings in the video, which was filmed in Croatia.

On freelancer site Fiverr, Vujinovic currently charges up to approximately $130 to publish guest posts on an unnamed “magazine blog” that fits the description of the Frisky.

“The post will be listed on the homepage of our site for a limited time until new posts are published,” reads the ad for the 11-year-old mystery domain. “We will add internal and external links to improve SEO and to make the article look more natural.”

Other ads for the Frisky can be found on freelancer sites like People Per Hour and SEO Clerk, where dozens of self-proclaimed “SEO experts” in countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh are currently charging up to approximately $200 per guest post.