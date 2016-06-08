BuzzFeed News

Yellowstone Rangers End Search For Body Of Man Who Fell Into Hot Spring

Due to the temperature and acidity of the water, "there was really nothing to recover," park officials said.

By David Mack and Salvador Hernandez

Posted on June 8, 2016, at 11:46 a.m. ET

Yellowstone Park rangers on Wednesday ended their search for the body of a man who fell into a hot spring, stating that due to the pool's temperature and acidity, "there was really nothing to recover."

The Norris Geyser Basin at Yellowstone National Park pictured last month.
Mladen Antonov / AFP / Getty Images

Colin Nathaniel Scott, 23, of Portland, was walking about 225 yards off the boardwalk Tuesday when he fell into the boiling waters of the Norris Geyser Basin, according to a statement from park officials.

Mladen Antonov / AFP / Getty Images

Rangers were able to retrieve some items, but the high temperatures and acidity, similar to that of battery acid, likely destroyed the body, park spokeswoman Charissa Reid told BuzzFeed News.

Mladen Antonov / AFP / Getty Images

"The water was boiling," Reid said. "It was an unsafe situation for our rangers as well."

Beth Harpaz / AP
Last month, three Canadians and a New Zealander were charged with violating Yellowstone rules after they filmed themselves walking off the trail at the Grand Prismatic Spring for their YouTube channel.

High On Life / Facebook // BuzzFeed Canada

Park officials say hot springs have killed or injured more visitors than any other natural feature at Yellowstone.

The Norris Geyser Basin in 2011.
Jim Urquhart / Reuters

"Boardwalks and trails protect you and preserve delicate thermal formations," reads a warning on Yellowstone's website. "Scalding water underlies most of the thin, breakable crust in thermal areas. Pools may be near or above the boiling point of water and can cause severe or fatal burns."

