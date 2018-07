Xbox Hired Exotic Dancers For A Gaming Conference

"This is the first time I've felt this unwelcome at a games event," one woman said.

They were dancing on podiums. (Deleted originals to blur faces of the dancers)

Microsoft gaming company Xbox has apologized for hiring scantily clad women to dance at a conference party held in San Francisco on Thursday.

@spamoir I was going to do the same thing

A number of women who attended the Xbox party at the Game Developers Conference tweeted footage from inside the party, showing the dancers on podiums.

Someone sent me photos and and an OH: "We've got the best spot in the house, don't we?" (Deleted originals to blur)

Australian gamer Kamina Vincent told The Mary Sue the women said they were hired "to speak with attendees and encourage them to the dance floor."

"The men I saw interact with these women seemed to be enjoying the attention, happily chatting and taking posed photos with them," she said.

"I did speak with several women after deciding to leave the party and their views were all consistent with mine."