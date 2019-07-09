A Woman Admitted To Stabbing Her Husband To Death With A 14-Inch Dagger During Foreplay

A West Virginia woman pleaded guilty Monday to stabbing her husband to death with a 14-inch decorative dagger during sexual foreplay.

Jennifer Lynn Via, 49, entered the guilty plea in connection with a charge of voluntary manslaughter over the Nov. 4, 2017, death of Thomas Via at their Huntington home, Cabell County deputy clerk Matt Wiseman told BuzzFeed News.

She was sentenced to 15 years in prison, Wiseman said, but under West Virginia law she will be granted an opportunity for the court to reconsider her sentence on Aug. 19.

"My husband and I liked to fight and have sex and then make up, if that's the right way to say that," she told the court, according to a reporter for the Herald Dispatch newspaper who was at the hearing. "He wasn't supposed to get hurt, but it did happen."



Lynn Via had initially been charged with murder and jury selection was set to begin shortly before she pleaded guilty to the lesser charge on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, she called police on the night of his death to say she had stabbed her husband while "horse playing."

"She continued to say that he had backed into the letter opener," the indictment states.