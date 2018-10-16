Authorities Are Searching For A 13-Year-Old Girl After Her Parents Were Found Dead

Authorities in Wisconsin are hunting for a 13-year-old girl who went missing after her parents were found shot dead in their home.

Jayme Closs has not been seen since the bodies of her parents, James and Denise Closs, were discovered in their rural home outside Barron, in northwest Wisconsin, early on Monday morning.

"We're six or eight hours into this," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told reporters Monday, "so we don't know how far she could have gone or if someone took her. We don't know the answer to that. We just know we have a violent crime scene and we're missing a 13-year-old girl."

Fitzgerald stressed that Jayme is not listed as a suspect "as of now."



"Our focus is just on finding a 13-year-old, scared girl," he said.