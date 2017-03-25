A Man Dressed As The Joker And Carrying A Sword Was Arrested By Police

Why so serious?

A man carrying a sword while dressed as the Batman villain the Joker was arrested Friday in Virginia, police said.

Around 2 p.m. ET, authorities received several calls about "a suspicious male...wearing a black cape and carrying a sword" in Winchester, in the state's northwest, police said in a statement.

"Police have received several similar reports over the last week," the department added.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers with the Winchester Police Department arrested Jeremy Putnam, 31.

Photos, including a mugshot, released by police show Putnam sporting green hair and clown makeup matching Heath Ledger's character from the 2008 film The Dark Knight.