Anthony Weiner Has Been Sentenced To 21 Months In Prison For Sexting With An Underage Girl

The controversy had an impact on the 2016 presidential election.

Anthony Weiner broke down in tears on Monday as he was sentenced to 21 months in prison by a federal judge in New York City after the disgraced former congressman admitted to sexting with an underage teen girl.

The judge ordered that he turn himself in by Nov. 6. Weiner was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and must pay a $10,000 fine.

Before handing down the sentence, Judge Denise Cote said, “This is a serious crime that deserves serious punishment.”

Although she said she believed Weiner was "intensely engaged with his [sex addiction] treatment," Cote stressed that the sentencing was an "opportunity to make a statement that could protect other minors" due to the intense public interest in the case and the defendant's "notoriety."

Of the teenage girl Weiner exchanged lewd messages with, Cote said, "She was a minor, she was a victim, and she is entitled to the law's full protection."



Weiner had made a tearful statement in court, saying, "I have a disease but I do not have an excuse."



"If I had done the right thing I would not be standing before you today," he added.

"The crime I committed was my rock bottom."

"I was a very sick man for a very long time," Weiner said.

In addition to prison time, three years of probation, and the fine, Weiner must, during his probation period, seek and maintain full meaningful employment, enter a computer internet monitoring program, and have his electronic devices searched. Weiner must also have no contact with the victim.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Weiner's defense attorney, Arlo Devlin-Brown, said they were "disappointed" by the sentence.

"Judge Cote reasoned that because of Anthony's notoriety, a sentence of imprisonment could discourage others from following in his footsteps," the attorney said. "We certainly hope this public service message is received, but it has resulted in a punishment more severe than it had to be given the unusual facts and circumstances of this case.”