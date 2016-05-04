Two Dead After Ex-Employee Opens Fire At Houston Trucking Company

The gunman committed suicide after the shooting attack in the city's west, deputies said.

A person was killed after a disgruntled employee armed with a shotgun opened fire at the offices of a trucking company in Katy, Texas, on Wednesday morning.

Authorities were called to the offices of Knight Transportation, about 20 miles west of Houston, at 8:43 a.m. local time, a spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff's Office told BuzzFeed News.

"Suspect is believed to have taken own life after being terminated early this morning," the Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

Sheriff confirms an HCSO deputy sustained knee injury--@ hospital being evaluated. Shooter died from self inflicted gunshot wound. #HouNews

Two people were injured in the incident, Sheriff Ron Hickman told reporters, including one employee who was shot and a deputy who received a knee injury responding to the incident.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office told BuzzFeed News deputies with its high risk operation unit were at the scene.

Authorities said there was no threat to Morton Ranch High School, which is located across the road from the company.

"Praying for Katy right now," Rep. Michael McCaul, who represents the state's 10th district, wrote on Twitter. "Thanks to the @HCSOTexas for the quick actions and response to the shooting."

Knight Transportation is national trucking company with three locations in Texas alone.

A company spokesperson released the following statement to BuzzFeed News:

It is with deep sadness that we confirm a shooting at our Katy, Texas facility, and the death of a Knight Transportation employee. Our deepest sympathies are with the family during this difficult time.



This was the action of a lone former employee, who also died as a result of today's events. One other employee was confirmed to have injuries, and was treated at the scene and released.



We appreciate the quick response of authorities and are closely monitoring the situation. Knight is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of all of its employees. Counselors will be on site to support our employees. We have suspended all work at our Katy facility pending completion of the investigation.