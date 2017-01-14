BuzzFeed News

Here's Everything And Everyone Trump Has Attacked On Twitter Since The Election

He's been busy.

By David Mack

Last updated on January 16, 2017, at 6:27 p.m. ET

Posted on January 14, 2017, at 4:42 p.m. ET

1. “Professional protesters”

Kena Betancur / AFP / Getty Images

2. The New York Times

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

3. The cast of Hamilton

Joan Marcus

4. Sen. Harry Reid

Ron Sachs / Ron Sachs/MediaPunch/IPx
5. Saturday Night Live

Will Heath / NBC

6. Jill Stein and the Green Party

Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx

7. The Democratic National Committee

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

8. CNN

Mark Lennihan / AP
9. CNN reporter Jeff Zeleny

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

10. China

China Photos / Getty Images

11. The crooked, distorted, inaccurate, dishonest, fake media

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

12. Boeing

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images
13. United Steelworkers Local 1999 and president Chuck Jones

Darron Cummings / AP

14. NBC News and NBC Nightly News

NBC News

15. Lockheed Martin and its F-35 fighter jet program

Matthew Otero / AP

16. Vanity Fair and editor Graydon Carter

Evan Agostini / AP
17. Bill Clinton

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

18. Hillary Clinton

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

19. “The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities”

David Mcnew / Getty Images

20. The United Nations

Andrew Burton / Getty Images
21. President Barack Obama

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

22. North Korea

AFP / Getty Images via KNS

23. General Motors

Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

24. Congress

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images
25. The Affordable Care Act

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

26. Detainees at Guantanamo Bay

Brennan Linsley / ASSOCIATED PRESS

27. Democrats and Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer

Evan Vucci / AP

28. Toyota

Ralph Orlowski / Getty Images
29. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx

30. Meet The Press

Nbc Newswire / William B. Plowman / NBC

31. Meryl Streep

Jordan Strauss / AP

32. BuzzFeed

/ Reuters
33. "Intelligence agencies"

Pool / Getty Images

34. Rep. John Lewis

Tasos Katopodis / AFP / Getty Images

35. CIA Director John Brennan

Cliff Owen / AP
