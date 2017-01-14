Here's Everything And Everyone Trump Has Attacked On Twitter Since The Election
He's been busy.
3. The cast of Hamilton
6. Jill Stein and the Green Party
8. CNN
9. CNN reporter Jeff Zeleny
10. China
11. The crooked, distorted, inaccurate, dishonest, fake media
12. Boeing
13. United Steelworkers Local 1999 and president Chuck Jones
14. NBC News and NBC Nightly News
15. Lockheed Martin and its F-35 fighter jet program
16. Vanity Fair and editor Graydon Carter
17. Bill Clinton
18. Hillary Clinton
22. North Korea
23. General Motors
24. Congress
26. Detainees at Guantanamo Bay
28. Toyota
30. Meet The Press
31. Meryl Streep
32. BuzzFeed
34. Rep. John Lewis
