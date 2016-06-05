Trump Adds Muslim Judges To The List Of Those That Would Be Biased Against Him

No Latino or Muslim judges should be allowed to hear cases involving Trump, according to the Republican nominee for president.

Following days of lashing out against an American-born judge of Mexican heritage, Donald Trump said a Muslim judge should also be recused from hearing any case against him because of his policies.

In an interview with Face The Nation that aired Sunday, Trump repeated his criticism of Judge Gonzalo Curiel, a federal judge overseeing a lawsuit against the now-defunct Trump University.

"I say he's got bias," he told host John Dickerson. "I want to build a wall. I'm going to build a wall."

"This judge has treated me very unfairly, he's treated me in a hostile manner. And there's something going on."

Curiel, a judge in the Southern District of California, was born in Indiana to immigrant parents.

The wealthy businessman's attacks on Judge Curiel have earned him criticism from House Speaker Paul Ryan and prominent lawyers.

Asked by Dickerson if Trump would feel a Muslim judge would not treat him fairly due to his proposal to ban Muslims entering the United States, Trump said, "It's possible, yes. Yeah. That would be possible, absolutely."