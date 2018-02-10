Trump Complains "People's Lives Are Being Shattered By A Mere Allegation" Of Sexual Assault The president's tweet came a day after he defended a former aide accused of beating his two ex-wives. He has said nothing publicly about those women. Twitter

As the US continues to grapple with a cultural reckoning of sexual assault and harassment claims that has reached the White House, President Donald Trump on Saturday bemoaned that lives are "being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation." A day after Trump defended Rob Porter, his former staff secretary who resigned after accusations became public from his two ex-wives that he was physically and emotionally abusive, the president took to Twitter to criticize what he said was a lack of due process. "Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation," he tweeted. "Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused — life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?"

A second White House staffer also resigned Friday night over an allegation of domestic abuse from a former spouse. The ex-wife of speechwriter David Sorensen said he ran over her foot with a car and put out a cigarette on her hand. He denied the allegations. Trump's tweet came as he was holed up at the White House, according to the press pool, and not at his frequent weekend retreat of Mar-a-Lago in Florida, nor one of his beloved golf courses. New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said he was sitting in the residence "watching coverage of the last five days re Porter." The Porter story has rattled the White House, unleashing a fresh wave of chaos in the West Wing as the media investigates who knew of the allegations from his ex-wives and when. Chief of Staff John Kelly and communications director Hope Hicks are said to be in trouble with their boss for issuing conflicting statements about Porter. On Friday, Trump said Porter had done a "very good job" in the White House, but was now having "a tough time." "He also, as you probably know, says he's innocent, and I think you have to remember that," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "He said very strongly yesterday that he's innocent, so you have to talk to him about that, but we absolutely wish him well — he did a very good job when he was at the White House." On Saturday, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand criticized the President's reactions to abuse allegations that have surfaced against members of his staff. "The President has shown through words and actions that he doesn't value women," she said on Twitter. "It's not surprising that he doesn't believe survivors or understand the national conversation that is happening." The senator also went after Trump's Saturday morning tweet, pointing to allegations of sexual misconduct that have been levied against the president himself. "If he wants due process for the over dozen sexual assault allegations against him, let's have Congressional hearings tomorrow," Gillibrand said. "I would support that and my colleagues should too."

