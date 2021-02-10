Senators Saw Shocking Bodycam Footage Of Cops Being Attacked During The Capitol Assault

As Democrats continued their prosecution of Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial on Wednesday, they aired shocking footage for the jury of senators to show how the mob of the former president's supporters attacked and beat police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol assault.

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, one of the impeachment managers for the Democrats, spent much of his presentation demonstrating how close the insurrectionists had come to lawmakers, including Sen. Mitt Romney and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who was minority leader at the time.

But Swalwell then switched gears, seeking to highlight the efforts by members of the US Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, three of whom died in the aftermath of the unrest.

"We all know that awful day could have been so much worse," Swalwell said. "The only reason it was not was because of the extraordinary bravery of the men and women of the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police departments."

To illustrate his point, Swalwell aired footage of "graphic" and "unsettling" encounters between police and the mob.

One video showed the crowd at an entrance to the building beating police with a crutch, hockey stick, a bullhorn, and a Trump flag. Swalwell then aired previously unseen body camera footage of the same moment.