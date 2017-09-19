BuzzFeed News

Trump Got Some Fairly Awkward Silence At This One Line In His UN Speech

Trump Got Some Fairly Awkward Silence At This One Line In His UN Speech

*taps mic* Is this thing on?

By David Mack

David Mack

Posted on September 19, 2017, at 12:08 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump used his first UN address on Tuesday to sharply criticize "rogue regimes," including North Korea and Iran.

He also had some fairly tough words for Venezuela, whose socialist government has tightened its grip on power in recent months despite widespread economic collapse.

"The Venezuelan people are starving and their country is collapsing. Their democratic institutions are being destroyed. The situation is completely unacceptable, and we cannot stand by and watch," Trump said of his decision to impose sanctions on the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

"We call for the full restoration of democracy and political freedoms in Venezuela," the president said to applause.

David Mack @davidmackau

the line ~right~ before was met with applause

But the very next line received, err, a different response.

"The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented, but that socialism has been faithfully implemented," Trump said to prolonged silence from those in the General Assembly.

David Mack @davidmackau

well this is awkward

People were pretty obsessed with the awkwardness.

Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith

President Trump just paused his UN speech for what he thought was an applause line and like two people clapped. It was awkward.

Yung Head Bee Guy @Eh_Palm

Trump: The problem is socialism. *pauses for applause* *pauses* -that awkward UN silence.

dirt mcgurt @northsider7

@davidmackau When you bag on socialism at the UN but forget most developed countries are socialist (including your… https://t.co/yG91eEcZlh

Some thought they could even hear laughter in the crowd, many of whom hail from socialist countries.

Matthew Kerber @kerbreview

There was legitimately a 10 second awkward pause where you could hear a good portion of the UN laughing at Trump.

Chris Baugh @chris_baugh_

Trump: "socialism has been faithfully implemented." Holds for applause. Gets awkward laughter from a lot of...happy socialists

Oilinki Phuket @oilinki

@davidmackau As a Scandinavian.. I just learned that I'm living under suppressive regime. I guess I learned it just… https://t.co/EC2IvXP4E6

But others wondered how left-leaning leaders might be feeling.

BENJAMIN E. @simplyrenoe

@davidmackau . @jeremycorbyn and the @UKLabour Party be like:

The awkward silence reminded a BUNCH of people of Jeb Bush.

Astead W. Herndon @AsteadWH

please clap https://t.co/uQsOqzjZgi

Christopher Miller @ChristopherJM

'please clap' https://t.co/ZdO1gKM7N4

Cindy Von Quednow @Vonquizu

"Please clap." https://t.co/lKFx6yxI3b

But others got more of a Larry David vibe...

Tauriq Moosa @tauriqmoosa

this is worse than anything from Curb Your Enthusiasm even - and after The Handshake https://t.co/PYWA2yLcOy

Or even The Simpsons...

Dave Itzkoff @ditzkoff

"The problem is not that socialism has been poorly implemented but that socialism has been faithfully implemented"

Many people on Twitter agreed with the president's line, however, blaming socialism for Venezuela's many ills.

Noah Rothman @NoahCRothman

This is wonderful. Trump should have stood for 5 silent minutes until every single one of them was forced to applau… https://t.co/Yd7R0W225H

Jason Van den Berg @JasonGhettoBoy

@davidmackau The response to it was a bit awkward but i don't see a problem with what he said

CS @c_smith52

@davidmackau @billpostmus Speaks volumes about the #UNGA members! Lots of them are Despots, Dictators, Communists,… https://t.co/uIsVmjcqWZ

Andres @ajp1753

@davidmackau Bravo ... The BEST speech by a US President at the UN ever. Straight talk for a change instead of globalist platitudes.

Although his speech on Tuesday argued countries should put their own citizens first, Trump has previously said the US would consider military options to end the suffering in Venezuela.

Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

Trump Said The US Isn't Ruling Out Military Intervention In Venezuela

