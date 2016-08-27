Trump Cites Death Of Dwyane Wade's Cousin In Bid To Win Black Support

Nykea Aldridge was fatally shot while pushing a child in a stroller in Chicago on Friday. The Republican nominee said her death was emblematic of high crime rates that will lead black Americans to support him.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump says the fatal shooting of NBA star Dwyane Wade's cousin on Friday in Chicago is evidence of high crime rates he believes will boost his support among black people in November's election.

Nykea Aldridge, 32, was identified by Wade's Chicago Bulls team as having been shot dead on Chicago's South Side on Friday afternoon.

Without naming Aldridge, Chicago police told BuzzFeed News that a 32-year-old woman was struck in the head by a gunshot while pushing a child in a stroller in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood.

She was caught in the crossfire after shots rang out when two men approached another man on foot from behind, a police spokesperson said.

She was taken to a hospital in grave condition but died from her injuries.

The baby was not injured and was placed in the custody of a relative.

Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi tweeted Saturday that brothers Derren and Darwin Sorrells aged 22 and 26, had been charged with her murder.