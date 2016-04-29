BuzzFeed News

Trump Forced To Jump Barricade As Protesters Storm California Event

news

The Republican candidate and his Secret Service detail were forced to enter a hotel by trudging through a ditch as protesters overcame police barricades.

By David Mack and Salvador Hernandez

Last updated on April 29, 2016, at 6:57 p.m. ET

Posted on April 29, 2016, at 4:12 p.m. ET

For the second day in California, protests against Donald Trump grew heated on Friday as demonstrators briefly overcame a police barricade outside a hotel where the GOP frontrunner was scheduled to speak.

Trump protesters have pushed over barricades and stormed the entrance of the venue https://t.co/gLeZIjY7pp
Austin Hunt @AustinHunt

Trump protesters have pushed over barricades and stormed the entrance of the venue https://t.co/gLeZIjY7pp

Hundreds gathered on Friday outside a hotel in Burlingame, near San Francisco, that was hosting the state's Republican Party Convention, armed with signs that labeled Trump a racist and fascist.

Ramin Talaie / Getty Images

The protesters were being held back from the police by barricades and riot police...

Xxstringerxx Xxxxx / Reuters

But some were able to breach the fence and storm toward the hotel before being pushed back by police.

MORE: Protestors jump police barricade, storm front of hotel where Trump event taking place https://t.co/WXwGUParho https://t.co/7LZTVfkB5j
CBS News @CBSNews

MORE: Protestors jump police barricade, storm front of hotel where Trump event taking place https://t.co/WXwGUParho https://t.co/7LZTVfkB5j

Trump and his security detail were forced to stop on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 101 and jump over a median to enter the hotel at the rear of the property.

WATCH: @realDonaldTrump goes to back entrance at CA rally to dodge crowd of protesters. @ShepNewsTeam
FoxNewsInsider @FoxNewsInsider

WATCH: @realDonaldTrump goes to back entrance at CA rally to dodge crowd of protesters. @ShepNewsTeam

"That was not the easiest entrance I've ever had," Trump later told the Republicans at the event.

CNN

"It felt like I was crossing the border but I got here."

CNN

He also exited the hotel via the same route:

#Trump exits the Hyatt just as he entered; through back door and over freeway barrier to awaiting motorcade. #CAGOP
KPIX 5 @CBSSF

#Trump exits the Hyatt just as he entered; through back door and over freeway barrier to awaiting motorcade. #CAGOP

Police set up lines trying to keep protesters away from the hotel doors. Lt. Jay Kiely of the Burlingame Police Department told BuzzFeed News five people were arrested.

At least one person was just detained at side of #CAGOP Convention as police push forward into crowd
Javier Panzar @jpanzar

At least one person was just detained at side of #CAGOP Convention as police push forward into crowd

The names of the people arrested and the charges they were booked on were not immediately available, he said.

Another protester detained in the parking garage next to #GOP convention
Javier Panzar @jpanzar

Another protester detained in the parking garage next to #GOP convention

One protester detained after Trump's speech. Police had declared the protest unlawful and warned the crowd to disperse.

A protester was taken down by police. This came suddenly, after it seemed like things had calmed down.
Ali Vitali @alivitali

A protester was taken down by police. This came suddenly, after it seemed like things had calmed down.

A deputy with the San Mateo Sheriff's Office was injured while he was arresting a protester and was kicked in the face by second protester, Kiely said. The deputy was treated at the scene and released.

The protest continued even after Trump finished his speech and left the hotel. At one point protesters burned an American flag.

Protestors burning #American flag
Maria Medina @mariaCBS5

Protestors burning #American flag

The head of a Trump piñata that was being carried by protesters was also set on fire.

Trump pinata on fire #DumpTrump
Martin MacKerel @kemokid

Trump pinata on fire #DumpTrump

The incident came hours after hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of Southern California, smashing police cars and painting anti-Trump graffiti on signs.

Chris Carlson / AP

