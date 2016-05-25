BuzzFeed News

This Woman Waking Up To Lions At Her Tent Is The Biggest Load Of Nope You'll See Today

*hides in sleeping bag*

By David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 25, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Picture this: You're waking up after a night of camping with loved ones in Botswana's Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park. As the sunlight streams into your tent you open your eyes to see...

Mike Cilliers/Flickr / Via Flickr: mike_cilliers

A MOTHERFUCKING LION LICKING YOUR GODDAMN TENT.

Facebook: video.php

These pictures and this video were taken by Francie Lubbe and shared on Facebook on Monday.

facebook.com

"What a privilege," she wrote on Facebook. "It rained during the night and 3 lioness licking the water from the tent."

facebook.com

As the photos went viral, Lubbe's calm demeanor earned praise from conservationists Dereck and Beverly Joubert, who said the lions were "not a threat in any way so the reaction is absolutely appropriate and their appreciation of the absolute privilege is fantastic."

Facebook: TheLastLions

Can't say we would have had the same calm response. *zips up sleeping bag, hides forever*

facebook.com
