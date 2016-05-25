This Woman Waking Up To Lions At Her Tent Is The Biggest Load Of Nope You'll See Today
*hides in sleeping bag*
Picture this: You're waking up after a night of camping with loved ones in Botswana's Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park. As the sunlight streams into your tent you open your eyes to see...
A MOTHERFUCKING LION LICKING YOUR GODDAMN TENT.
These pictures and this video were taken by Francie Lubbe and shared on Facebook on Monday.
"What a privilege," she wrote on Facebook. "It rained during the night and 3 lioness licking the water from the tent."
As the photos went viral, Lubbe's calm demeanor earned praise from conservationists Dereck and Beverly Joubert, who said the lions were "not a threat in any way so the reaction is absolutely appropriate and their appreciation of the absolute privilege is fantastic."
Can't say we would have had the same calm response. *zips up sleeping bag, hides forever*
-
David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.