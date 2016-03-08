BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Puppy Was Rescued From A Fire And Now Works As A Firefighter

news

This Puppy Was Rescued From A Fire And Now Works As A Firefighter

Prepare to feel a lot of feelings.

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 8, 2016, at 12:11 p.m. ET

This is Bill Lindler, a firefighter in Goose Creek, South Carolina, with the puppy he rescued last year, Jake.

Bill Lindler / Via Facebook: Jakes

In April 2014, Lindler noticed smoke and flames coming from a neighbor's property. When he and other firefighters entered the building, Lindler saw Jake cowering in a corner, having just crawled out from under a fallen piece of burning ceiling.

Bill Lindler / Via Facebook: Jakes

"He was pretty scared and he wasn't moving a whole lot," Lindler told BuzzFeed News. "We think he was in the corner of the building for about 10 minutes before I got to him."

Bill Lindler / Via Facebook: Jakes

Jake performed mouth-to-snout resuscitation on the pup, who was taken to the vet with second- and third-degree burns to over 75% of his body, including his paws. "Most animals don't typically live with burns that severe," Lindler said.

Bill Lindler / Via Facebook: Jakes
ADVERTISEMENT

When his neighbors said they weren't able to afford the puppy's vet costs, Lindler spoke with his wife about adopting Jake.

The puppy had to stay under 24-hour medical care for six weeks, but he was eventually able to come home. "My family just took to him like it was meant to be," Lindler said.

Bill Lindler / Via Facebook: Jakes

As Jake gradually recovered from his burns, he soon became a beloved fixture down at Linder's work, the Hanahan Fire Department.

Bill Lindler / Via Facebook: Jakes

"I would just bring him here for shifts," Lindler said, "and then the chief had the idea of making him a firefighter."

Bill Lindler / Via Facebook: Jakes
ADVERTISEMENT

In December, Jake was sworn in as a city firefighter and also became the official Hanahan Fire Department mascot.

Bill Lindler / Via Facebook: Jakes

He now tours schools with Lindler to educate kids about the importance of fire safety.

Bill Lindler / Via Facebook: Jakes

He's also in training to become an arson-detecting dog, to help firefighters sniff out accelerants and flammable liquids at a burned-out site once the blaze is extinguished.

Bill Lindler / Via Facebook: Jakes

"I was in the right place at the right time," Lindler said of rescuing his new best friend. "I was there for him. It was just meant to be."

Bill Lindler / Via Facebook: Jakes

h/t Bored Panda

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT