11 Things That Lasted Longer Than Trump's Blog

Donald Trump shut down his blog after just 29 days — just shy of three Scaramuccis.

By David Mack

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 2, 2021, at 1:44 p.m. ET

a screenshot of Trump&#x27;s blog
donaldjtrump.com

RIP.

Former president Donald Trump's blog is no more.

After little online engagement, the section of his website billed as a "communications platform" was shut down on Wednesday.

The page, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” had been promoted by Trump as "a beacon of freedom" and "a place to speak freely and safely."

However, it was basically just a place where he could post rambling and false statements after being kicked off Twitter and Facebook following the Capitol insurrection he inspired.

But the digital media landscape is a rough one, and the blog has been yanked from the internet after just 29 days (!), which is a lot shorter than...

1. The marriage of Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian (72 days).

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

2. The entirety of Mare of Easttown (42 days).

Michele K. Short/HBO

3. Quibi (239 days).

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

4. Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" topping the Billboard charts (56 days).

Geffen Records/Interscope Records

5. The presidency of William Henry Harrison (31 days).

VCG Wilson/Corbis via Getty Images

6. Megyn Kelly Today (394 days).

NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

7. New Coke (77 days).

Todd Gipstein / Corbis via Getty Images

8. The Chilean miners being trapped underground (69 days).

RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP via Getty Images

9. Lori Loughlin's prison sentence (56 days).

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

10. The gap between Folklore and Evermore (140 days).

Acma2020 / Getty Images for ACM

11. Fox News talking about Dr. Seuss getting canceled (77 days).

Fox News

