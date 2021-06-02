11 Things That Lasted Longer Than Trump's Blog

Former president Donald Trump's blog is no more.

After little online engagement, the section of his website billed as a "communications platform" was shut down on Wednesday.

The page, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” had been promoted by Trump as "a beacon of freedom" and "a place to speak freely and safely."

However, it was basically just a place where he could post rambling and false statements after being kicked off Twitter and Facebook following the Capitol insurrection he inspired.

But the digital media landscape is a rough one, and the blog has been yanked from the internet after just 29 days (!), which is a lot shorter than...