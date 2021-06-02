11 Things That Lasted Longer Than Trump's Blog
Donald Trump shut down his blog after just 29 days — just shy of three Scaramuccis.
Former president Donald Trump's blog is no more.
After little online engagement, the section of his website billed as a "communications platform" was shut down on Wednesday.
The page, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” had been promoted by Trump as "a beacon of freedom" and "a place to speak freely and safely."
However, it was basically just a place where he could post rambling and false statements after being kicked off Twitter and Facebook following the Capitol insurrection he inspired.
But the digital media landscape is a rough one, and the blog has been yanked from the internet after just 29 days (!), which is a lot shorter than...
1. The marriage of Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian (72 days).
2. The entirety of Mare of Easttown (42 days).
3. Quibi (239 days).
4. Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" topping the Billboard charts (56 days).
5. The presidency of William Henry Harrison (31 days).
6. Megyn Kelly Today (394 days).
7. New Coke (77 days).
8. The Chilean miners being trapped underground (69 days).
9. Lori Loughlin's prison sentence (56 days).
10. The gap between Folklore and Evermore (140 days).
