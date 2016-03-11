BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Dog From "Legally Blonde" Has Died

Arts & Entertainment

The Dog From "Legally Blonde" Has Died

RIP BRUISER WOODS.

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 11, 2016, at 3:48 p.m. ET

If you're a big fan of the 2001 CLASSIC Legally Blonde, then you know the real star of the film was the little dog that played Bruiser Woods.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
MGM / Via giphy.com

The Chihuahua, whose real name was Moonie, proved a loyal friend to Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) as she slayed her way through Harvard Law School.

MGM

His trainer, Sue Chip, has sadly revealed Moonie passed away in L.A. on Thursday morning at the ripe age of 18. "I remember the day I brought him home as a puppy," Chips wrote.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @tailsticks

"With a sad heart" Witherspoon also paid tribute to her former co-star on social media. "He was a sweet little Chihuahua who was very loved. I will never forget all the days we spent together," she wrote. "I'm sure his tail is wagging in the sky."

With a sad heart, I must announce that Bruiser Woods (aka Moonie) has passed away... https://t.co/N2JPE1ikdK 💔
Reese Witherspoon @RWitherspoon

With a sad heart, I must announce that Bruiser Woods (aka Moonie) has passed away... https://t.co/N2JPE1ikdK 💔

Reply Retweet Favorite

RIP BRUISER!

MGM
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT