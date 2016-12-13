Who Was The Biggest Loser Of 2016?

Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

Let's just start with the most obvious, shall we?

Nothing went the way it was supposed to for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Bernie Sanders sapped her momentum in the primaries, leading to a drawn-out battle and an ugly convention. She was forever hounded by her decision to use a private email server as secretary of state — something that the FBI brought up again in the final, crucial stage of the election. Then, the odds-on favorite stunned political observers by losing the presidency to the man who she had warned would bring about the apocalypse. Oh yeah, she also caught pneumonia.

Time to go for a long walk in the woods.