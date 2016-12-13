Who Was The Biggest Loser Of 2016?
No matter who wins this poll, they all lose.
Let's review the contenders, and then vote!
1. Hillary Clinton
2. Barack Obama
3. Jeb Bush
4. Chris Christie
5. John Podesta
6. Debbie Wasserman Schultz
7. Gary Johnson
8. Anthony Weiner
9. Merrick Garland
10. Billy Bush
11. Ryan Lochte
12. Hope Solo
13. Dilma Rousseff
14. David Cameron
15. Park Geun-hye
16. Samsung
17. Ken Starr
18. Brad Pitt
19. Johnny Depp
