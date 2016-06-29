Texas Mom Who Fatally Shot Daughters Wanted Husband To Suffer, Officials Say

"She accomplished what she set out to do, and that is to make him suffer."

Christy Sheats, and her daughters Madison and Taylor Sheats.

Christy Sheats, 42, convened a family meeting at her home in Katy Friday afternoon with her 45-year-old husband, Jason, and daughters Taylor, 22, and Madison, 17.

Her husband told police he thought his wife called the meeting "to discuss the decision to file for a divorce," the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Instead, she opened fire on her daughters using a .38-caliber handgun.

"[Jason] felt Christy wanted him to suffer," Sheriff Troy Nehls told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday. "Mr. Sheats stated Christy knew how much he loved Taylor and Madison and how much they loved him.

"Mr. Sheats will have to live the rest of his life with this horrible memory," Nehls said.

As the family members ran from the house, Madison died on the sidewalk outside. Jason was able to run to the end of a cul-de-sac, while Christy went inside for more bullets and then pursued Taylor, shooting her again.

Christy was subsequently shot dead by a police officer when she refused to drop her weapon, authorities said.

Taylor was flown to a hospital, but could not be saved.