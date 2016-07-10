Lin-Manuel Miranda's Final "Hamilton" Curtain Call Was Super Emotional

The show's orchestra played a surprise rendition of The West Wing theme as Miranda, who won a Pulitzer for his musical, took his final bow.

Miranda once said Aaron Sorkin's show was one of his inspirations for writing the musical. "West Wing was huge. Like Hamilton, it pulls back the curtain on how decision-making happens at the highest level, or at least how you hope it would be," he told Vulture. "The amount of information Aaron Sorkin packs into a scene gave me this courage to trust the audience to keep up."

The political theme was particularly fitting given Secretary of State John Kerry was among those in the audience for the historic show. Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda, and Rosie O'Donnell were also in the crowd.